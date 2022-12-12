Celebrity Christmas Cards 2022: Tori Spelling, Kris Jenner & More Holiday Cards From Stars

With the year winding down, it’s always nice to touch base with your loved ones. Though old school, holiday cards have always been a great way let people connect with family and friends wide and far. A photo and a little life update is all you really need to make grandma or that great-aunt happy! And nowadays with social media, you can even spare the stamps and post that family Christmas message directly to the web instead of via a postcard or letter.

Just like us, celebs totally love the annual Christmas card tradition. Stars adore sharing with their fans, and how can they pass up a festive opportunity to get glammed up with the fam?

And while the holidays are all about harmony, Christmas cards can still contain a little family drama. Who’s in the portrait and who skipped the photo session are bot often the topics of discussion. (With that in mind, we’re definitely keeping an eye out for the Kardashian Christmas card this year.)

Want to see 2022’s best celebrity Christmas cards? Check out everyone from Kris Jenner to VP Kamala Harris right here.

Tori Spelling

Tori Spelling, 49, was all about togetherness in her annual Xmas card. While husband Dean McDermott, 56, was noticeably absent from the 2021 greeting, he was right along with his wife and their gaggle of kiddos this year.

The family certainly looked like a big happy group in the photo. Tori and gang gathered outdoors while dresses in their best sparkles. She and Dean were surrounded by their children Liam, 15, Stella, 14, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 5, all of whom coordinated with matching looks. Dean’s son Jack McDermott, 24, whom he shares with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace, also appeared in the pic.

“It’s my favorite time of year!” Tori gushed in her caption, which also gave a shout-out to printer SimplytoImpress.com. The New York Times bestselling author went on, telling fans, “This year is extra special. We’re ALL together!”

Kris Jenner

Christmas 2022 was special for Kris Jenner, 67, and her main man, Corey Gamble, 42. They took their very first couple’s card, in partnership with Shutterfly, and boy did they look snazzy. Corey was handsome in a teal cableknit sweater and velour pants while the momager-in-chief looked like a boss wearing a red and white plaid jacket with tall boots and grey jeans.

Kris was all about the card with her beau of 8 years. “You guys know I LIVE for the holidays!” she remined fans in her caption “This year, @coreygamble and I made our first-ever holiday card together with @Shutterfly and we love how they came out.” The star went on, “We can’t wait to send them to family and friends and celebrate the season!” and signed off with a cheery, “Happy Holidays!”

The Today Show

Wishing you a happy holiday season from the TODAY family! 🌟 pic.twitter.com/uPj1iBgSHn — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 5, 2022

Today’s team of anchors had a great time throwing togethering their “Happy Holidays” message, shared on Twitter. They took inspiration from the 2003 Christmas classic Love Actually in a clip that featured Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin, Dylan Dreyer, Carson Daly, Sheinelle Jones, Jenna Bush Hager, Willie Geist, and the rest of Studio 1A showing off giant handwritten cards, a lá Andrew Lincoln’s character from the film.

Their collective message said, “The holidays are here/ and so are we / bringing good cheer. Wishing you peace / and joy / love / and laughter / to last the whole year. Thank you / for waking up with us.”

Sadly, longtime co-anchor Al Roker wasn’t able to make it for the video. But the team found a cute way to include him. Hoda, Savannah, and Craig held up cutouts of the veteran weatherman, which they carried with love.

Vice President Kamala Harris

‘Tis the season! We invited students from across Washington, D.C. to make ornaments and celebrate the holidays with us. pic.twitter.com/MP1NgvDTc4 — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) December 9, 2022

Vice President Harris and Second Husband Doug Emhoff gave one young artist the opportunity of a lifetime with their 2022 holiday card. When 10th grader Alex Berko, 15, was tasked to illustrate a wintery rendition of the Second Family’s home at the Naval Observatory, he had no idea his design was competing to be the VP’s annual Christmas card. He was announced as the winner in Nov. and visited the family for the holidays on Dec. 5, 2022, as reported by People.

The fun didn’t stop their for the VP! She also invited a group of Washington D.C.-area students to help her dress her Christmas tree.