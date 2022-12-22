Kelly Osbourne Rocks Matching Christmas Sweater With Dad Ozzy After Giving Birth To 1st Child

Kelly Osbourne just gave birth to her first child so the holidays are looking extra special for her this year. The 38-year-old posed with her dad, Ozzy Osbourne, when they wore matching ugly Christmas sweaters while posing by the tree with a friend, Billy Morrison.

Ozzy posted the photo with the caption, “Bah, Humbug! with @KellyOsbourne & @BillyMorrisonOfficial” In the photo, all three of them had frowns on as they posed in their sweaters. Ozzy and Kelly opted to wear matching black sweaters with a huge green monster resembling the grinch. Under the monster wearing a Santa hat were the words, “How Ozzy Osbourne stole Christmas.” In the funny photo, Kelly looked angry while rocking a black knit beanie and a bright red lip while leaning on her crutches. Billy commented, “That was a hilarious day!”

Kelly just gave birth about a month ago to a baby boy whom she shares with her boyfriend, Sid Wilson. Kelly was not planning on revealing her baby’s gender, however, she joked in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that her dad, “told everyone the gender of my baby before I ever got the chance to.”

She then said, “And I’m just like, ‘Aww Dad, come on. Like, come on,’ but I will say, every single day he does this little song and this little dance about how excited he is, and he is so excited that it’s a boy. It’s the first out of me and my brother, it’s the first boy, so, he’s like planning all these things.”