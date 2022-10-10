Kelly Osbourne Shows Off Baby Bump In Purple Dress For Sharon’s 70th Birthday Party

Kelly Osbourne had a plus-one for Sharon Osbourne‘s 70th Birthday on Friday (Oct. 7): her growing belly bump. The pregnant Kelly, 37, attended the Great Gatsby-themed party held in her mother’s honor while wearing a glamorous purple outfit, a dress that matched her lavender locks. The mother-to-be opted for a long string of pearls around her neck and a black 1920s-inspired headband. Her makeup featured dark, foreboding eyes and a purple-tinted lip. As Kelly exited the party, she entered a waiting van, revealing that she had opted for comfortable shoes that evening.

Ozzy’s friend and guitarist, Zakk Wylde, Korn’s Jonathan Davis, and Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello attended the party, per Consequence, along with Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne‘s other children, Aimee and Jack Osbourne. During the evening, Kelly cued up the band to play James Arthur’s “Say You Won’t Let Go” while Ozzy, 73, and Sharon slow danced together. A chorus of “Awwws” from the attendees followed. “All my wishes in one room. My heart is full,” Sharon captioned an IG video of the moment.

Kelly star first announced that she was expecting in May. “I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why,” Kelly captioned an IG post of her holding up a sonogram. “I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I’m happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic.”

At first, she didn’t name the father, but since then, she has confirmed that her boyfriend, Slipknot turntablist Sid Wilson, is the daddy. Soon after announcing her baby, Kelly debuted her bump while sitting down for a September episode of Red Table Talk.

Kelly also shared that she’s expecting a son. Days before her mother’s party, Kelly sat with Entertainment Tonight to discuss Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne relocating to the U.K., motherhood, and more. Kelly shared that she was having a boy but noted that Ozzy “told everyone the gender of my baby before I ever got the chance to, and I’m just like, ‘Aww Dad, come on. Like, come on.’ But I will say, every single day he does this little song and this little dance about how excited he is, and he is so excited that it’s a boy. It’s the first — out of me and my brother, it’s the first boy, so, he’s like planning all these things.”