Kelly Osbourne Expecting 1st Child: ‘I Am Over The Moon’

After a few quiet months on social media, Kelly Osbourne had an exciting announcement to make -- she's having a baby!

By:
May 12, 2022 1:52PM EDT
kelly osbourne
View gallery
2019 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theatre on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, CA. © OConnor-Arroyo/AFF-USA.com. 24 Nov 2019 Pictured: Kelly Osbourne. Photo credit: OConnor-Arroyo/AFF-USA.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA555646_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Kelly Osbourne chats with friends after meeting for lunch at La Scala in Beverly Hills. Pictured: Kelly Osbourne BACKGRID USA 14 JANUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Osbourne and LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva hand out food at the Drive thru food distribution event held at the Islamic center for Southern California ICSC in Los Angeles. 10 Apr 2021 Pictured: Kelly Osbourne. Photo credit: P&P / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA745688_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Congratulations are definitely in order for Kelly Osbourne! The 37-year-old announced on May 12 that she has a baby on the way. “I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why,” Kelly wrote. “I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I’m happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic.”

The actress also shared a close-up photo of her sonogram, and another shot of herself admiring the sonogram by the pool. Kelly did not clarify whether she, herself, was pregnant or if she is expecting the baby via surrogate. However, the sonogram does have her name listed at the top.

Kelly did not confirm the identity of her baby’s father. Earlier this year, though, she was linked to DJ Sid Wilson for the first time. They were photographed together in early February. Before Sid, Kelly was dating Erik Bragg for nearly one year, but they broke up in the fall of 2021.

Additionally, Kelly did not specify how far along she is. In general, she has been quite quiet on social media recently. At the end of 2021, though, she opened up on the social media site about critics of her weight gain. She admitted that 2021 was the “hardest” year of her life, as she relapsed after nearly four years, and clapped back at anyone criticizing her body.

Meanwhile, Kelly’s brother, Jack Osbourne, and his fiancee, Aree Gearhart, are also currently expecting a child together. Jack has three kids with his ex, Lisa Stelly, but this is his first baby with Aree. Kelly has clearly had plenty of practice as an aunt, and now she’s taking on the role of mom herself! It’s unclear when Kelly’s baby is due.

More From Our Partners

ad