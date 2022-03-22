Jack Osbourne Expecting Baby With Fiancee Aree Gearhart: ‘Baby No. 4 Here We Come’

Baby number four is on the way for Jack Osbourne! The star announced on March 21 that he and his fiancee, Aree Gearhart, are expecting their first child together.

Jack Osbourne’s fiancee, Aree Gearhart, is pregnant! Jack shared the news in an Instagram post on March 21. He posted a photo of himself clutching Aree’s stomach, which has a clear baby bump underneath her sweater dress. “Exciting news!!!” Jack wrote. “[Aree] and I are expecting a baby in the summer! Baby #4 here we come!”

Although this is Jack’s first child with Aree, he shares three children with his ex-wife, Lisa Stelly. The two welcomed their daughter, Pearl Osbourne, in April 2012. Following Pearl’s birth, they got married in October of that year. Their second daughter, Andy Osbourne, was born in June 2015, followed by another daughter, Minnie Osbourne, in Feb. 2018. Lisa was also pregnant with a baby in the summer of 2013, but she had a miscarriage that September.

Aree also posted the baby announcement on her Instagram. She wrote, “Today is my birthday, but my gift doesn’t arrive till summer. New member of our tribe coming summer 2022.” Jack’s sister, Kelly Osbourne, shared her excitement in the comment section of Aree’s post. “You’re a nimbly bimbly kitty cat who’s heart is pure and true,” she gushed. “Cause you’re a nimbly bimbly kitty cat who’s now eating for 2!!!!!!! Yes you’re a nimbly bimbly kitty cat and that’s why I love yooooou…outside of you and Jack there is no one more excited for this baby and you know why!!!!!!!”

Jack and Lisa separated in May 2018 after nearly six years of marriage. They finalized their divorce the following March. Jack first introduced Aree as his girlfriend via social media in Sept. 2019, and they got engaged at the end of 2021. When Jack announced their engagement, he gushed over Aree being a stepmom to his three daughters.

“Today I asked the most beautiful and loving woman I’ve ever met to marry me,” Jack gushed. “She said yes!!! Life is a series of doors and I’m excited to walk through this one with her. She’s truly a magical being with a heart bigger than anything I could have imagined. Her step-mom skills make my heart so full. I couldn’t be happier than I am right now.”