Kelly Osbourne Claps Back At Gossip About Her Weight: This Year Was The ‘Hardest Of My Life’

Kelly Osbourne defended herself online after a tabloid emailed her and said they’d be running a story about her ‘weight gain’ that’s due to ‘the stress of her relapse.’

Kelly Osbourne, 37, did not hold back against the National Enquirer after learning of the tabloid newspaper’s plans to publish a story about her weight. The former reality star took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday (Nov. 30) and shared a screenshot of an email asking for her comment regarding an upcoming story by the National Enquirer. The story, according to the email, would report that Kelly “has put on a tremendous amount of weight after slimming down significantly earlier this year.” The email also claimed that sources informed the publication that Kelly’s alleged weight gain is a result of her recent relapse, and that doctors said she’s now “at high risk” of getting COVID-19.

Alongside the screenshot of the email, Kelly said that “this is what I deal with on a daily basis.” She also told her fans they could email National Enquirer editor-in-chief Dan Dolan “and tell him what you think about them fat shaming me.” On her next IG Story slide, Kelly said, “This past year has been the hardest year of my life. I was compliantly and utterly broken. I am still putting myself back together again. I am happy. I am healthy and that’s all that should matter.”

In April, Kelly stunned her fans by admitting that – after being sober for four years – she relapsed and started drinking again. “This is a little hard for me to talk about, but I’ve always promised you that I will always be honest with you about where I’m at and what’s going on in my road to recovery,” the former Fashion Police co-host said in an IG Story, according to TODAY. “I relapsed. Not proud of it.” The following month, Kelly told Dax Shepard on his Armchair Expert podcast that one glass of champagne led to her spiraling out of control. She confessed she ended up doing “embarrassing s***” and blacking out two weeks later.

Kelly, the daughter of Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne, had dropped 90 pounds at the beginning of this year. In May, she told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s “a whole new version of myself” following her weight loss. “Each and every day, I’m trying new things whether it’s a different form of working out or mental health,” she said. “For me, it’s all about putting myself first in a way that benefits everyone, not just me.”