Kelly Osbourne Debuts Her Baby Bump on ‘Red Table Talk’

Kelly Osbourne looked super excited to show off her baby bump for her first child during her upcoming appearance on Red Table Talk. The reality star, 37, rocked a black outfit and rubbed her belly as she walked out to guest host the show in a preview of Wednesday’s episode, released on Tuesday, September 27. She was absolutely glowing as she walked out!

Red Table Talk host Jada Pinkett-Smith seemed excited to greet the Fashion Police alum, as she walked out. “Come on out here, mom-to-be, Kelly Osbourne,” she said. As Kelly cradled her stomach, she had a huge smile on, and she had her bright purple hair styled in a ponytail, and she rocked a black bow and large, hooped earrings for the show.

Kelly, whose parents are the famed couple Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne, had announced that she was pregnant with her first child back in May. She posted a selfie that she took with the sonogram and shared her excitement. “I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!” she wrote at the time.

Kelly has been spotted out and about on a few occasions since announcing her pregnancy and her baby bump was even shown in photo taken in May, but the Red Table Talk appearance is the first time she’s been shown off her baby bump in public! While Kelly hasn’t publicly commented on the father of her baby, she did tag Slipknot turntablist Sid Wilson in the photo, who she revealed that she was dating in a Valentine’s Day Instagram post.

While Kelly is preparing to be a mom for the first time, her younger brother Jack, 36, just became a dad for the fourth time back in July! The Osbournes star announced that he and his fiancée Aree Gearheart welcomed their first child Maple, 2 months, during the summer. The former History Channel host shares three children with his ex-wife Lisa Stelly, who he was married to from 2012 to 2019.