Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Wears Low Cut Black Dress Out With Sharon & Ozzy In London: Photos

Kelly Osbourne has been staying low key since announcing her pregnancy, but the 37-year-old just emerged in London! She was spotted wearing a low cut black maxi dress as she exited a hotel alongside her mom and grandma-to-be Sharon Osbourne, 69, and dad Ozzy Osbourne, 73, on Sunday, August 7. Kelly threw her lavender colored hair up in a high ponytail, adding a pair of sunglasses over her face. She kept the rest of her look casual with a smart pair of black sneakers and a chain handle backpack.

Sharon lead the pack in a white blouse and beige pants, shielding her eyes from the sun with a black pair of sunglasses. The former co-host of The Talk paired the look with a chunky pair of Gucci logo sneakers and a matching straw logo tote bag, keeping her outfit in the neutrals family. She sweetly held Ozzy’s hand as followed behind her, wearing a black hat with a pirate design, along with a black-and-yellow t-shirt under a black blazer. Notably, Ozzy has been recovering from a serious surgery, and made his first public appearance just two weeks ago at Comic-Con.

Kelly announced that she was expecting her first child in May via an exciting Instagram post. The former star of The Osbournes posted a selfie as she held-up a sonogram photo to her face. “I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why,” she began her caption. “I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!” she added in the post.

She did not reveal how far along she was or who the father is, however, reports have said that the dad is her boyfriend Sid Wilson, 45, of Slipknot. The two have a long history dating back to their initial meeting way back in 1999 when Sid toured with Ozzy and his band Black Sabbath. The duo linked up romantically, however, in early 2022 and celebrated Valentine’s Day together shortly thereafter.