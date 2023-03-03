Ozzy & Sharon Osbourne’s Grandkids: Meet Their Grandchildren

Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne share five grandchildren.

Jack Osbourne is a proud father of four girls.

Kelly Osbourne welcomed her first child, a son, in 2023.

The Osbournes are one big happy family. While most people might know Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne are the proud parents of Jack Osbourne, Kelly Osbourne (and Aimee Osbourne, who opted out of The Osbournes reality television show), not many might know that Ozzy, 74, and Sharon, 70, are grandparents! Jack, 37, was the first of Sharon and Ozzy’s kids to give them grandchildren, with Kelly, 38, becoming a mother in 2023.

While Jack and Kelly’s kids made Sharon a grandmother, Ozzy himself was a grandparent multiple times over before then. Louis Osbourne and Jessica Osbourne, Ozzy’s children from his first marriage to Thelma Riley, have both had kids. “I have other grandchildren, but when I had my own kids, I was touring or in rehab,” Ozzy said in a 2015 interview, per Blabbermouth. “It’s a lot better environment now. I can be of service to my family.”

As Ozzy and Sharon both help raise the little one, here’s what you need to know about the kids.

Sidney

Kelly Osbourne announced in May 2022 that she was expecting her first child. ” I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I’m happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic,” she captioned an Instagram photo of her holding up an ultrasound. It was the first child for Kelly and her boyfriend, Sid Wilson, the turntablist for metal band Slipknot. In October 2022, Kelly confirmed that she and Sid would be welcoming a boy, giving her mother, Sharon, her first grandson.

“I mean, he’s told everyone the gender of my baby before I ever got the chance to, and I’m just like, ‘Aww Dad, come on. Like, come on,'” Kelly said at the time. “But I will say, every single day he does this little song and this little dance about how excited he is, and he is so excited that it’s a boy. It’s the first — out of me and my brother, it’s the first boy, so, he’s like planning all these things.”

In January 2023, Sharon spilled the tea about Kelly giving birth, much to her daughter’s chagrin. “They’re doing just so great. So great,” Sharon said about Kelly and the baby. “She won’t let a picture go out of him and I’m so proud of her.” Sharon also shared that the child’s name was Sidney, seemingly named after his father.

Kelly later posted a message to her Instagram Story: “I am not ready to share him with the world. It is no one’s place but mine to share any information about my baby.” In the time following the child’s birth, Kelly was spotted out and about, running errands with her baby boy.

Pearl Osbourne

Jack Osbourne was married to Lisa Stelly from 2012 to 2019. During that time, they welcomed three kids together, the oldest being Pearl Osbourne. Pearl was born in April 2012. Pearl has made a few appearances on her grandma’s and aunt’s Instagram, usually while on family vacations. “I had the most wonderful day at Universal with my family, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter was spectacular, and the snowfall absolutely beautiful,” Kelly captioned a 2018 Instagram post with her niece.

Lisa filed for divorce in 2018. Jack later addressed the split on Instagram. “We just want to be clear with what’s going on,” he wrote. “So, first and foremost, we absolutely still love each other. Our family is the most important thing in our lives, and we tried everything we could for many years to make this work. What’s best for our family right now is that that we separate lovingly, and remain best friend who are committed to raising our children together.”

Andy Rose Osbourne

Jack and Andy in 2016 Broadimage/ShutterstockJack and Lisa welcomed Andy Rose Osbourne in June 2015. “Pearl is very happy to become a big sister,” Lisa wrote on her blog, Raddest Mom, at the time (h/t PEOPLE). “ She diligently reads her ‘I’m a big sister’ books every night and recites to me her plans of bathing, feeding, singing to, and holding the baby.”

Jack has been cautious about raising his girls. He said he wants to set a good example for them, just so they don’t endure hardships when they start dating. “I’ve spent a lot of nights just thinking about this, and my whole thing is if I’m a great dad — you know, if you believe in the kind of Freudian theory that you’re attracted to what your parents [are like] — so I figure if I’m not a total piece of sh-t, she probably won’t end up dating or marrying a total piece of sh-t,” Jack said in a 2016 interview, per PEOPLE. “If [I] just be awesome, they will like awesome. And then, in turn, hopefully, I like that awesome person.”

Minnie Osbourne

Lisa and Jack welcomed Minnie Osbourne in February 2018, just months before they split. Despite the breakup, the two have co-parented their youngest, along with their two other children.

Jack and Lisa have also had help from his parents. “It’s all overwhelming. But in a good way — in a really positive, lovely way,” Sharon told People in 2012. “You go through every emotion. You go through joy and you thank God that everybody is healthy and happy. You realize how lucky you are. It’s like life has gone full cycle in our family.”

“I don’t have the words to express how happy I am for Jack and Lisa to have another beautiful little girl,” Sharon wrote when Minnie was born. “They named her Minnie which is [my] most very favorite name, other than Nana, which is what the girls call me. It’s a gift.”

Maple Artemis Osbourne

Maple Artemis Osbourne is Jack’s first child with his current fiancee, Aree Gearhart. She was born on July 9, 2022, and when Jack announced her birth on July 27, he said, “Aree and Maple are doing great and are happy and healthy.” Jack’s mom, Sharon, also took to Instagram to share in the joy of Maple’s birth, writing, “Ozzy and I are over the [moon] @seecreature & Maple are happy and healthy! @jackosbourne fasten your seatbelt”. As for Aree, she called the infant her “soulmate” in a social media upload of her own, writing, “New level of love unlocked.”