Kelly Osbourne’s Son’s Name Is Revealed By Mom Sharon As She Returns To TV After Hospitalization

Sharon Osbourne, 70, just cannot keep a secret! The British TV host revealed the name of her new grandson, before her daughter Kelly Osbourne, 38, could, when she appeared on UK’s The Talk on Jan. 3. Sharon, who has recovered from her recent hospitalization, confirmed that Kelly’s baby boy is named Sidney, after Kelly’s boyfriend, Sid Wilson, according to Entertainment Tonight.

“They’re doing just so great. So great,” Sharon said about Kelly and her family. “She won’t let a picture go out of him and I’m so proud of her,” she added. Ironically, Ozzy Osbourne, 74, was the one who revealed that Kelly was expecting a baby boy last year. These Osbournes are always spilling the beans!

Sharon discussed both her grandson’s arrival and her recent health scare during her TV return. The former America’s Got Talent judge explained what happened when she was rushed to the hospital on Dec. 16 while filming a paranormal reality television show in Santa Paula, California.

“It was the weirdest thing. I was doing some filming and suddenly they told me that I [passed out] for 20 minutes,” Sharon said on The Talk. “I went to one hospital, they took me to another hospital, and I did every test over two days, and nobody knows why.”

After the news of Sharon’s hospitalization, Ventura County Fire Chief Brian McGrath told HollywoodLife in a statement, “I can confirm that at we received a medical call at 6:30 PM on Friday, December 16, at the Glen Tavern in Ventura County. When we responded, it was determined that the subject needed further medical assistance, and we transported them to the Santa Paula Hospital.”

A day later, Sharon’s son, Jack Osbourne, 37, confirmed that his mother was released from the hospital. “She has been given the all-clear from her medical team and is now home. Thank you to everyone who has reached out with love and support,” Jack wrote on Instagram. “As to what happened to my mum — I’m gonna leave it to her to share about when she is ready.”