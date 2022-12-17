Sharon Osbourne Reportedly Rushed To Hospital For Medical Emergency

Sharon Osbourne was reportedly rushed to a hospital on Friday, Dec. 16 after falling ill while filming a television show in Southern California. The former The Talk host, 70, was on location at the Glen Tavern Inn in Santa Paula to shoot a new paranormal reality series when the incident occurred, according to TMZ. EMS crews responded to a “medical call” at the Inn and took one patient to Santa Paula Hospital, a rep for the Ventura County Fire Department told the outlet. Santa Paula Police Chief Don Aguilar confirmed to TMZ that Sharon was the patient.

A manager at the Glen Tavern Inn also confirmed that an “emergency” took place on Friday but declined to share more information with the news source. HollywoodLife has reached out to Osbourne family reps for comment.

As of late, Sharon has been focused on taking care of her husband Ozzy Osbourne, who recently battled Covid and underwent a back surgery she said would “determine the rest of his life.” In much needed good news, the former Black Sabbath lead singer recovered! “Our family would like to express so much gratitude for the overwhelming amount of love and support leading up to Ozzy’s surgery!” Sharon said when sharing news of her husband’s procedure to Instagram. “Ozzy is doing well and on the road to recovery. Your love means the world to him.” Sadly, Ozzy was also diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2019.

The couple definitely seemed happy and healthy in October, when they danced together at Sharon’s big birthday bash. She even shared an incredibly sweet video and photo album from the soiree to her Instagram. In it, Ozzy could be seen throwing aside his cane to take his wife of 40 years into his arms as they slow danced in front of family and friends.

The birthday shindig came only a couple months after Sharon and Ozzy, who share children Aimee, 39, Kelly, 38, and Jack, 37, celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary. They each shared tributes to one another via social media, with Sharon writing, “We first met when I was 18, over 52 years we have been friends, lovers, husband & wife, grandparents and soulmates. Always at each other’s side. I love you Ozzy ~ Sharrrrrrron x.” Ozzy posted an incredible throwback photo of himself and Sharon on their wedding day in Maui, Hawaii, captioning it, “40 Years Ago Today! Happy Anniversary My Love.”

This is a developing story…