Sharon Osbourne Reveals Ozzy’s On ‘The Road To Recovery’ After Undergoing Major Surgery: See Update

It’s time to send prayers to the Prince of Darkness. Fans of Ozzy Osbourne received an update on his condition after undergoing surgery that his wife, Sharon Osbourne, said would “determine the rest of his life.” Good news! Ozzy, 73, seemed to come through the ordeal a-okay. “Our family would like to express so much gratitude for the overwhelming amount of love and support leading up to Ozzy’s surgery!” Sharon, 69, said when sharing news of her husband’s procedure on Tuesday, June 14. “Ozzy is doing well and on the road to recovery. Your love means the world to him.”

Sharon first mentioned that Ozzy would undergo a “major operation” on June 13 during a June 10 edition of the UK chat show, The Talk. After Sharon said she would be by her husband’s side for the surgery, she said that this procedure was “really going to determine the rest of his life.” She didn’t disclose what the surgery was, but this revelation came a month after Ozzy revealed he was waiting to have neck surgery.

View Related Gallery Ozzy Osbourne's Children: See Photos Of The Metal Icon's 6 Kids Kelly Osbourne, Ozzy Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne and Jack Osbourne Pride of Britain Awards, Grosvenor House, London, Britain - 28 Sep 2015 Sharon Osbourne, Kelly Osbourne, Ozzy Osbourne Ozzy Osbourne Global Tattoo and Album Listening Party, Los Angeles, USA - 20 Feb 2020

“I can’t walk properly these days,” Ozzy said to Classic Rock in May, the same month he was photographed using a came to walk. “I have physical therapy every morning. I am somewhat better, but nowhere near as much as I want to be to go back on the road. … At f-cking seventy-three I’ve done pretty well. I don’t plan on going anywhere, but my time’s going to come. … I hope I can do more gigs. I can’t wait to see you all again. God bless you all, and stay safe.”

In April, Sharon revealed she’d be returning to the US after learning that Ozzy had tested positive for coronavirus. “I am very worried about Ozzy right now,” she said during The Talk, per NME. “We’ve gone two years without him catching COVID, and it’s just Ozzy’s luck he would get it now. It’ll take me a week to get my old man back on his feet again, and I will be back [on The Talk] in a week… We’re gonna get him a negative test by next week.”

In January 2020, Ozzy shared that he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease a year earlier. “It’s been terribly challenging for us all,” he said. “I got a numbness down this arm for the surgery, my legs keep going cold. I don’t know if that’s the Parkinson’s or what, you know, but that’s — see, that’s the problem. Because they cut nerves when they did the surgery. I’d never heard of nerve pain, and it’s a weird feeling.”

Sharon said Ozzy had PRKN 2. “There are so many different types of Parkinson’s; it’s not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect certain nerves in your body,” she said. “It’s like you have a good day, a good day, and then a really bad day.”