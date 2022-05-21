Ozzy Osbourne, 73, Uses A Cane Leaving Studio After Daughter Aimee Survived A Fire: Photo

Ozzy Osbourne, 73, was photographed carefully leaving Milk Studios with a cane on May 20. The rocker was helped by various people during the rare outing as he wore a long-sleeved black top and black pants. He also wore black sneakers with white bottoms and donned a low ponytail as he made his way down a set of stairs.

More About ozzy osbourne Ozzy Osbourne’s Children: Meet His 6 Kids, Including The Ones Not On Reality Show

The former Black Sabbath singer’s latest outing comes after his daughter Aimee, 38, was involved in a scary Hollywood recording studio fire that left one dead on May 19. The fire was reported on Thursday evening and quickly spread inside the building before firefighters arrived. Record producer Jamal Rajad Davis is reportedly the one who warned other people in the studio about the fire and was hugged by Aimee after the tragic incident.

“I was my own smoke detector,” he told the Los Angeles Times. “I ran to my room and grabbed my stuff and left my door open, trying to call my cats out to follow me.” Both Jamal and Aimee were photographed outside the studio on Friday, where they spoke with others about what they witnessed.

View Related Gallery Ozzy Osbourne's Children: See Photos Of The Metal Icon's 6 Kids Kelly Osbourne, Ozzy Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne and Jack Osbourne Pride of Britain Awards, Grosvenor House, London, Britain - 28 Sep 2015 Sharon Osbourne, Kelly Osbourne, Ozzy Osbourne Ozzy Osbourne Global Tattoo and Album Listening Party, Los Angeles, USA - 20 Feb 2020

Shortly after the fire, Aimee’s mother and Ozzy’s wife, Sharon Osbourne, 69, took to social media to reveal that Aimee was safe. “Today my daughter @aro_officialmusic was working in a recording studio at this building with her producer. They are the lucky two that made it out alive,” she wrote in the caption for a screenshot of an article about the fire. “It is utterly heartbreaking that someone lost their life today in this fire & we are sending our prayers to this person & their family.”



“What happened today was beyond horrific,” she continued. “I really hope moving forward that buildings like this are better regulated for fire safety. This building was a creative hub for music in Hollywood, a space that should have been regulated for fire code. Producers, musicians, mixers & artists also lost all of their equipment. Once again, our prayers go out to the family and friends of the person that lost their life to this senseless fire.”