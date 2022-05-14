Sharon Osbourne’s Advice For Daughter Kelly On Welcoming Her First Baby Revealed

A first-time mom might welcome a little advice from someone close to them who’s already raised a child. Such is the case with Kelly Osbourne, who recently announced she’s expecting her first child and is receiving some tips from her own mother, Sharon Osbourne. A source close to the 37-year-old TV personality EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Sharon is “making sure” that her daughter is ready to take on the new role.

“Kelly has been getting a ton of motherly advice from Sharon, who is making sure that her daughter is prepared to be a mom,” the source said. “She is giving her tips on how to eat, how to sleep, what to wear, how to exercise, what to do and what not to do, and much more.” The insider went on to say that Kelly knows the advice is “coming from a place of love” and that Sharon has wished for Kelly to have a baby to call her own, as Kelly is a “wonderful aunt” to her brother Jack Osbourne’s three children.

And after both Kelly and Sharon caught Covid from Ozzy Osbourne recently, the big baby news is a welcome break from their health struggles. “This past year has not been easy on Kelly and her family, but the baby on the way has given them something to look forward to and has brought joy into their hearts,” the insider added. “Her baby on the way couldn’t come at a better time and it has brought them all so much closer together.”

View Related Gallery Sharon Osbourne -- PICS Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock (10245568bn) Sharon Osbourne 'Loose Women' TV show, London, UK - 23 May 2019 SHARON JOINS THE PANEL FOR THE DAY Sharon Osbourne joins our panel today to talk about the topics of the day as well as her struggles with mental health, turbulent relationship with Ozzy and all things Osbourne! Sharon Osbourne Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Mar 2022

On Thursday, May 12, Kelly announced the baby news on her Instagram, sharing a close-up photo of her sonogram, and another shot of herself admiring the sonogram by the pool. “I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why,” Kelly wrote alongside the snaps. “I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I’m happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic.”

It is unclear if Kelly is pregnant herself or if she is expecting the baby via surrogate. However, the sonogram does have her name listed at the top. The paternity of the baby is unknown at this time as well.