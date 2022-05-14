Sharon Osbourne’s Advice For Daughter Kelly On Welcoming Her First Baby Revealed

Sharon has been giving 'a ton of motherly advice' to Kelly, whose big baby news has 'brought them so much closer together.'

By:
May 14, 2022 2:19PM EDT
Kelly Osbourne
View gallery
2019 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theatre on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, CA. © OConnor-Arroyo/AFF-USA.com. 24 Nov 2019 Pictured: Kelly Osbourne. Photo credit: OConnor-Arroyo/AFF-USA.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA555646_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Kelly Osbourne chats with friends after meeting for lunch at La Scala in Beverly Hills. Pictured: Kelly Osbourne BACKGRID USA 14 JANUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Osbourne and LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva hand out food at the Drive thru food distribution event held at the Islamic center for Southern California ICSC in Los Angeles. 10 Apr 2021 Pictured: Kelly Osbourne. Photo credit: P&P / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA745688_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

A first-time mom might welcome a little advice from someone close to them who’s already raised a child. Such is the case with Kelly Osbourne, who recently announced she’s expecting her first child and is receiving some tips from her own mother, Sharon Osbourne. A source close to the 37-year-old TV personality EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Sharon is “making sure” that her daughter is ready to take on the new role.

Kelly Osbourne
Kelly Osbourne has been getting advice from her mother Sharon Osbourne regarding the arrival of her first child. (MediaPunch/Shutterstock)

“Kelly has been getting a ton of motherly advice from Sharon, who is making sure that her daughter is prepared to be a mom,” the source said. “She is giving her tips on how to eat, how to sleep, what to wear, how to exercise, what to do and what not to do, and much more.” The insider went on to say that Kelly knows the advice is “coming from a place of love” and that Sharon has wished for Kelly to have a baby to call her own, as Kelly is a “wonderful aunt” to her brother Jack Osbourne’s three children.

And after both Kelly and Sharon caught Covid from Ozzy Osbourne recently, the big baby news is a welcome break from their health struggles. “This past year has not been easy on Kelly and her family, but the baby on the way has given them something to look forward to and has brought joy into their hearts,” the insider added. “Her baby on the way couldn’t come at a better time and it has brought them all so much closer together.”

On Thursday, May 12, Kelly announced the baby news on her Instagram, sharing a close-up photo of her sonogram, and another shot of herself admiring the sonogram by the pool. “I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why,” Kelly wrote alongside the snaps. “I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I’m happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic.”

It is unclear if Kelly is pregnant herself or if she is expecting the baby via surrogate. However, the sonogram does have her name listed at the top. The paternity of the baby is unknown at this time as well.

More From Our Partners

ad