Sharon Osbourne, 69, Is Seen With An IV In Bed As She Battles COVID-19

Sharon Osbourne unfortunately has contracted COVID-19, but she’s on the mend! The 69-year-old TV personality shared a view of herself in her bedroom on Wednesday, healing from the diagnosis with an IV. She captioned the post simply “Covid,” surrounded by two angry faces, expressing her discontent with getting the disease.

Luckily, Sharon was also surrounded by her furry friends who joined her on the bed, helping her get better. She flashed a peace sign at the camera, letting her fans know she’s sick, but doing okay as she rides out the illness.

We’re glad Sharon is healing from COVID, as she had another unfortunate instance happen recently: a botched facelift. During an April 23 interview with The Sunday Times, the former talk show host was clearly angry at her plastic surgeon for the mishandled procedure, and admitted she was quick to get it fixed.

Sharon likened herself to a certain classic monster when looking back on the results of the facelift, which she underwent in October 2021. “I had a full facelift done in October and I looked like one of those f–king mummies that they wrap [with bandages],” she said in the interview, per DailyMail.

Other than being shocked by the outcome, Sharon said that she went off on her surgeon as soon as she saw the results. “I’m telling you, it was horrendous. [To the surgeon] I’m, like, ‘You’ve got to be f**king joking. One eye was different to the other. I looked like a f–king Cyclops. I’m, like, ‘All I need is a hunchback,’” she said.

Sharon wasn’t the only one who was dissatisfied with the results of the facelift. She said that her husband Ozzy Osbourne, 73, was also on board her getting it touched up. “He said, ‘I don’t care how much it costs, we’ll get it redone,’” she revealed. Since the surgery, Sharon seems to have gotten it fixed, as she looked stunning on the red carpet for an Academy Awards viewing party in March 2022.