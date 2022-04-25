Sharon Osbourne Reveals She Looked Like ‘Cyclops’ After Botched 2021 Facelift: ‘It Was Horrendous’

Sharon Osbourne opened up about a bad experience she had with a facelift during a new interview with The Sunday Times, published on Saturday April 23. The 69-year-old former talk show host was clearly angry at her plastic surgeon, and she admitted that she was quick to get it fixed.

Sharon likened herself to a certain classic monster when looking back on the results of the facelift, which she underwent in October 2021. “I had a full facelift done in October and I looked like one of those f**king mummies that they wrap [with bandages],” she said in the interview, per DailyMail.

Other than being shocked by the outcome, Sharon said that she went off on her surgeon as soon as she saw the results. “I’m telling you, it was horrendous. [To the surgeon] I’m, like, ‘You’ve got to be f**king joking. One eye was different to the other. I looked like a f**king Cyclops. I’m, like, ‘All I need is a hunchback,'” she said.

Sharon wasn’t the only one who was dissatisfied with the results of the facelift. She said that her husband Ozzy Osbourne, 73, was also on board her getting it touched up. “He said, ‘I don’t care how much it costs, we’ll get it redone,'” she revealed. Since the surgery, Sharon seems to have gotten it fixed. She looked stunning on the red carpet for an Academy Awards viewing party in March 2022.

Sharon hasn’t shied away from discussing her previous facelifts. Prior to the botched procedure in October, she’d gotten her fourth facelift back in December 2019. After getting the surgery, Sharon opened up about how she felt during an interview with The Kelly Clarkson Show at the time. Unlike looking like a “cyclops” or “mummy,” she admitted to looking kind of like someone else: Elvis Presley. “I had this thing where they lifted up my mouth and then for the first week I couldn’t feel my mouth, I can hardly feel my mouth now, to be honest with you,” she said. “I couldn’t find my mouth. It was numb and it was up on one side and I looked like Elvis.”