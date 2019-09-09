Sharon Osbourne New Facelift Revealed: See Before & After Pics Of ‘The Talk’ Co-Host

As ‘The Talk’ returned for season 10, the always honest Sharon Osbourne unveiled her ‘refreshed’ new look after undergoing her latest facelift just five weeks ago.

There was a lot of overhaul as The Talk headed into its 10th season on Sept. 9. Not only did the daytime show unveil a brand new state of the art set, Sharon Osbourne unveiled a new face! The 66-year-old has always been brutally honest when it comes to plastic surgery and right off the bat after the ladies sat down, panelist Carrie Ann Inaba, 51, said “Speaking of new things, Sharon you look very refreshed.”

She openly confessed, “It was five weeks ago today I had my operation and I had my neck done, my jowls gone, and they basically went ‘whoop’ like this,” making a motion with her hands from her neck to the top of her head, “but everything was just lifted up so it looks more refreshed and more tight.”

Sharon said she felt “okay” and that there was still a little bit of pain around her jawline, “But you can’t complain when you wanted to do it so it’s fine.” Fellow panelist Marie Osmond, 59, praised Sharon’s new look, saying “Can I tell you seriously for just five weeks ago, I think she looks incredible,” turning to the audience who gave the OG Talk panelist a wild round of applause.

Sharon has always been completely open about her facelifts in the past, as this new work is her fourth one. In 2016 then-panelist Julie Chen, 49, told Sharon, “You look the best you have ever looked in your life,” and the former America’s Got Talent Judge responded, “Well, I’ve got my third face on right now. Face three and counting.” She added about aging, “I think you get more beautiful on the inside and your aura is more beautiful, but definitely you get more wrinkles with that beauty.”