Sharon Osbourne Confesses She Can ‘Hardly Feel’ Her Mouth Anymore After Latest Facelift

Sharon Osbourne got very candid about her recent facelift on Kelly Clarkson’s talk show, revealing that her mouth was so ‘numb’ and lopsided that she ‘looked like Elvis!’

Sharon Osbourne, 67, got very honest about the side effects of some major surgery. The Talk cohost took to Kelly Clarkson‘s talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, on Oct. 22 to reveal some of the more painful and shocking details of her facelift from summer 2019. “I had this thing where they lifted up my mouth and then for the first week I couldn’t feel my mouth, I can hardly feel my mouth now, to be honest with you,” she laughed, parsing out the details to Kelly. “I couldn’t find my mouth. It was numb and it was up on one side and I looked like Elvis,” she continued, making a face to show what her mouth looked like. And it wasn’t only Sharon who noticed the uncomfortable situation. Sharon’s children, Jack, 33, Kelly, 34, and Aimee, 36, along with her husband, rocker Ozzy Osbourne, 70, would ask Sharon, “‘Why are you snarling at me’ and I’m like ‘I’m not snarling I’m not doing anything!’”

Sharon debuted her new face on Sept. 9 when The Talk returned for it’s 10th season. “It was five weeks ago today I had my operation and I had my neck done, my jowls gone, and they basically went ‘whoop’ like this,” making a motion with her hands from her neck to the top of her head, “but everything was just lifted up so it looks more refreshed and more tight.” Even then, Sharon revealed that while she felt “okay,” the TV personality was still experiencing some discomfort around her jawline. “But you can’t complain when you wanted to do it so it’s fine.”

And Sharon is definitely not complaining. This appears to be Sharon’s fourth facelift, as she revealed in 2016 that she had her third facelift “and counting” on The Talk. The TV personality definitely knows the ins and outs of the surgery at this point, as she shared with Jimmy Kimmel that it can be rather difficult to find the best doctor to perform the surgery correctly. “There’s so many people wanting to have it done, that odds are, you’re going to get a dud! I think, too that a lot of people go in to change too much and then it just doesn’t work.”

Clearly, the surgery worked again, as her fellow panelist on The Talk, Marie Osmond, praised Sharon saying, “Can I tell you seriously for just five weeks ago, I think she looks incredible.” And she really does! Despite the side effect from the major surgery, it’s great to see Sharon being open and honest and proudly showing her face for the world to see!