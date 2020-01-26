Ozzy Osbourne Looks Happy & Healthy At Grammys With Kelly Osbourne After Parkinson’s Diagnosis

The Prince of Darkness is in the house! Ozzy Osbourne hit the red carpet at the 2020 Grammys looking hellacious as ever, rocking a bedazzled cane with daughter Kelly Osbourne as his date.

Nothing’s going to keep Ozzy Osbourne down. Just five days after revealing that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, the Prince of Darkness appeared at the 2020 Grammy Awards to present an award with his wife, Sharon Osbourne. Before the show began, Ozzy, 71, walked the red carpet on the arm of his daughter, Kelly Osbourne, 35, looking healthy and in high spirits. The Black Sabbath frontman stayed true to his satanic style, rocking a black and white striped coat, an all-black outfit underneath, velvet loafers, and a giant gold crucifix around his neck. He kept on his trusty round sunglasses, as well.

The pièce de résistance of the “Crazy Train” singer’s outfit, though, was his black, bedazzled cane. Kelly coordinated with her dad in all black: wide-legged trousers, tank top, and oversized blazer with gold details. She layered gold chains around her neck and accessorized with gold hoop earrings, a witchy hat, and a circular purse. To be honest, Ozzy and Kelly are giving off — in the best way — major Beetlejuice and Lydia Deetz vibes with their outfits.

Ozzy, Kelly, and Sharon’s appearance at the Grammys comes one year after the rocker skipped out on the ceremony where he would receive the Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award with his band, Black Sabbath. Sharon, also Ozzy’s manager, said in an interview with Celebrity Access that she was livid that the ceremony wouldn’t be televised during the Grammys, and told him he should stay home, where he was recuperating from a bad fall.

“They wanted to give it to them in some pissy f**king ceremony that they had,” Sharon said, referring to the Grammy Salute To Music Legends. “… it was like, ‘How dare you?’ I was so angry I just thought, ‘F**k you. I am not going to give you the honor of having Ozzy at your ceremony.’” What a difference a year makes!