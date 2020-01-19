Winona Ryder Channels Her ‘Beetlejuice’ Character In Head-To-Toe Black At SAG Awards

It’s showtime! Winona Ryder was at the SAG Awards for ‘Stranger Things’, but her all-black outfit was totally ‘Beetlejuice’. From her goth dress to her jacket, we’ve got all the deetz about her ensemble.

From strange and unusual, to Stranger Things, and back! Winona Ryder, 48, threw it back to 1988 and brought a fun dose of nostalgia to the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, rocking a goth gown and jacket that would have made her Beetlejuice character proud. The actress stunned on the SAG red carpet in all black. Her floor-length gown featured a tiered, tulle skirt and a lace bodice with a collar and button front. She paired the gown with a black blazer, complete with satin cuffs and ruffles on the shoulders.

Winona kept her hair pulled back and a little messy, and layered on the black eyeliner. So, not exactly the black, spiked hair, baby bangs, and white face paint she rocked 32 years ago. But, it’s basically the grown up version of Lydia Deetz’ iconic goth looks that we’ve always wanted to see. It’s the next best thing to seeing her actual character in that Beetlejuice 2 film that Tim Burton keeps swearing is going to happen. Sure, Tim. See the comparisons in the two photos below, and click HERE to watch Winona at her angst-iest while playing Lydia. How she managed to make even her school uniform goth is beyond.

Winona was just a year older than her Stranger Things co-star, Millie Bobby Brown, when she played Lydia, but their style couldn’t be any more different. Millie’s look for the 2020 SAG Awards was pretty much the antithesis of Winona’s. The actress, 15, hit the red carpet in an all-white ensemble from Louis Vuitton, a belted, high-low dress layered over matching pants. She accessorized with loads of Cartier jewels.

Winona and Millie are at the SAG Awards with the rest of their Stranger Things family to (hopefully) take home two awards — Best Ensemble in a Drama Series, Best Stunt Ensemble in a TV Series — and support their beloved Chief Hopper (aka David Harbour), as he vies for Best Actor in a Drama Series.