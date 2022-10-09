Sharon Osbourne Leads Husband Ozzy & Ditches His Cane For Sweet Dance At Her 70th Birthday

It looks like Sharon Osbourne got her birthday wish as she was surrounded by her closest loved ones for her big 70th! The former The Talk host shared an incredibly sweet video and photo album from the soiree to her Instagram on Saturday (October 8). In it, Sharon shared a special dance with her one and only, Ozzy Osbourne, who was seen throwing aside his cane to take his wife of 40 years into his arms.

Moments before the woman of the hour and her hubby took to the dance floor, their very pregnant daughter Kelly Osbourne introduced the couple. The “One Word” hitmaker then couldn’t help but smile as she filmed her parents dancing on her phone. Sharon’s post also included adorable snaps of her son Jack and her other daughter Amy enjoying the birthday celebration. “All my wishes in one room. My ❤️ is full,” Sharon captioned the epic Instagram.

The shindig comes only a couple months after Sharon and Ozzy celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary. They each shared tributes to one another via Instagram, with Sharon writing, “We first met when I was 18, over 52 years we have been friends, lovers, husband & wife, grandparents and soulmates. Always at each other’s side. I love you Ozzy ~ Sharrrrrrron x.” Ozzy posted an incredible throwback photo of himself and Sharon on their wedding day in Maui, Hawaii, captioning it, “40 Years Ago Today! Happy Anniversary My Love.”

Meanwhile, Sharon is busy giving tips to Kelly on her first pregnancy! A source close to Kelly EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Sharon is “making sure” that her daughter is ready to take on the new role. “Kelly has been getting a ton of motherly advice from Sharon, who is making sure that her daughter is prepared to be a mom,” the source said. “She is giving her tips on how to eat, how to sleep, what to wear, how to exercise, what to do and what not to do, and much more.”

Kelly announced the baby news on her Instagram in May, sharing a close-up photo of her sonogram, and another shot of herself admiring the sonogram by the pool. “I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why,” Kelly wrote alongside the snaps. “I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I’m happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic.”