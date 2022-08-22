Ozzy Osbourne Sweet Kisses Wife Sharon On Vacation In Hawaii After 40th Wedding Anniversary

The 'Crazy Train' singer and his wife enjoyed a beautiful getaway, over a month after celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary.

Summer’s not over yet! Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are clearly making the most of their summer, as the rocker kissed his wife during a Hawaiian vacation on Sunday, August 21. Sharon, 69, and Ozzy, 73, smooched in a pool overlooking a beautiful view in the former talk show host’s latest Instagram photo. She captioned the post simply with just island and heart emojis.

Sharon rocked a white hat as she kissed her rocker husband. The romantic shot of the two in the pool isn’t the only look at the couple’s vacation that the former X Factor judge shared. She also posted a video of their pool at sunset a few days before, with a caption reading, “aloha ahiahi,” which translates to “Good evening.”

The vacation came after the couple celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary back on July 4. Sharon commemorated the occasion with a throwback from the pair’s special day, with the two of them dressed in all-white when they tied the knot back in 1982. “Happy Anniversary My Love,” she wrote in the caption.

Ozzy and Sharon pose for a red carpet event together. (Vianney Le Caer/Shutterstock)

The couple surely deserves some relaxing downtime after a very busy year. Ozzy underwent a major neck and back surgery back in June. After the procedure, he thanked fans for “thoughts, prayers, and well wishes during my recovery.” Earlier in August, the Prince of Darkness made his epic return to the stage to close out the Birmingham Commonwealth Games where he performed his Black Sabbath hit “Paranoid” alongside the band’s founding guitarist Tony Iommi. After his upcoming album is released, Ozzy is expected to hit the road for some European tour dates in May 2023, per his website.

While the couple may be enjoying their vacation, Ozzy is expected to drop his 13th solo record Patient Number 9 in September. The record boasts collaborations with his Black Sabbath bandmate, his longtime solo guitarist Zakk Wylde, Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready, and Yardbirds alumni Jeff Beck and Eric Clapton. Ahead of the surgery, Ozzy was seen leaving a Los Angeles recording studio with a cane in May.

