Ozzy Osbourne: 1st Photos As He Leaves Hospital After Successful, But Grueling, Surgery

Ozzy Osbourne was wheeled out of a hospital in Los Angeles and left with his wife Sharon Osbourne to continue his post-surgery recovery from the comfort of his own home.

June 15, 2022 9:16AM EDT
Ozzy Osbourne
Image Credit: Mega

Ozzy Osbourne, 73, was discharged from the hospital one day after undergoing major neck and back surgery. In THESE PHOTOS from Tuesday (June 14), the British rock star can be seen in a wheelchair pushed by a hospital attendant towards his car in Los Angeles. Ozzy stood up and got into a black Range Rover with help from the nurse, the photos show, as his wife Sharon Osbourne drove him home. Ozzy was dressed in a black T-shirt and black pants and he wore a protective blue face mask.

Ozzy Osbourne
Ozzy Osbourne on March 18, 2021 (Photo: Mega)

Ozzy underwent major surgery on June 13 to remove and realign pins in his neck and back, according to Page Six. Sharon, 69, first mentioned that Ozzy was undergoing a procedure during a June 10 edition of the UK chat show, The Talk. She said that the surgery was “really going to determine the rest of his life,” but she didn’t disclose what the procedure was at that time.

Luckily, Ozzy’s surgery was successful and Sharon shared the happy news on social media. “Our family would like to express so much gratitude for the overwhelming amount of love and support leading up to Ozzy’s surgery!” she wrote on Twitter. “Ozzy is doing well and on the road to recovery. Your love means the world to him.”

Ozzy & Sharon
Ozzy Osbourne & Sharon Osbourne at the Metal Hammer Golden God Awards in June 2018 (Photo: Mega)

Ozzy’s surgery happened a month after he was photographed using a came to walk. “I can’t walk properly these days,” Ozzy said to Classic Rock in May. “I have physical therapy every morning. I am somewhat better, but nowhere near as much as I want to be to go back on the road. … At f*cking seventy-three I’ve done pretty well,” he added. “I don’t plan on going anywhere, but my time’s going to come.”

The “Prince of Darkness” is also currently battling Parkinson’s disease, which he was diagnosed with in early 2019. His wife later revealed that Ozzy has PRKN 2. Ozzy is currently sober, after struggling with drug and alcohol abuse for years. His daughter Kelly Osbourne, 37, has also reached sobriety after a similar difficult journey.

