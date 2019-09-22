Kelly Osbourne Reveals Her Fears About Hosting The Emmys Pre-Show After Getting Sober

Kelly Osbourne is gearing up to host the Emmy Awards pre-show on FOX on Sept. 22 and she EXCLUSIVELY opened up to HL about what’s going on in her head before the big moment.

Kelly Osbourne, 34, is set to take on the spotlight as she returns this year to host FOX’s Emmy Awards pre-show on Sept. 22 and although she’s gone through some struggles that kept her away from hosting duties in the past, she’s ready to push through fears and do her best to impress. The daughter of rocker Ozzy Osbourne, 70, and Sharon Osbourne, 66, spoke to HollywoodLife about the upcoming event and admitted the opportunity is giving her a lot of thoughts to process, especially since she has recently gotten sober after going through past struggles.

“So this is a real test for me as there has been a lot of talk about me coming back and hosting red carpets again,” Kelly told us EXCLUSIVELY. “I didn’t think I was ready, I wasn’t last year and then this year I said that I would try it because I am in a better place and it is something that I want to keep doing and there has been a lot of offers for me to keep doing.”

Apart from the obvious preparation to be cool, calm, and collected in front of the camera, Kelly touched upon how she has to make sure she looks good and picking the right dress for such an elaborate event can be stressful. “I have already picked what I am going to wear, but you sit there and you stress so much about having that perfect dress and looking a certain way but at the end of the day it doesn’t really matter, what matters is that you are having fun and whether the show was a success,” she said. “Are you happy doing what you do? And the answer is ‘Yes’ to all of that. At the end of the day someone is going to look better than you or got something you didn’t, just go out and have fun.”.

Kelly will be co-hosting this year’s pre-Emmy Awards red carpet coverage with Jenny McCarthy and Shannon Sharpe and though she has a lot of experience in hosting red carpet and fashion events, including Fashion Police with the late Joan Rivers, the talented star has learned that at the end of the day, it’s less about being perfect and more about having fun, especially at an event like the Emmys.

“I think it is not about reinventing the wheel with this kind of stuff, it is about having fun and celebrating the achievements of incredibly talented actors and actresses, everyone is dressed up and everyone is feeling good and it is about everyone having a great time,” she gushed. “And that is what I love about these shows because you can be silly and you can see the sense of humor and see the person behind who they play on TV and it is an award show where people like to have a little more fun. I think it’s not as strict as the Oscars or something like that and it is because all the work has already been done and we can all celebrate it.”

The British beauty went on to admit that in addition to working as a red carpet host, she has some other projects she’s committed to, and one happens to deal with addiction. “I have also been working on a scripted series with two of my friends or created with two of my friends and a documentary on the opioid crisis and lots of really fun things,” she explained. “I am not allowed to talk about it yet… I can’t tell anyone because once I tell them I talk too much and get in trouble and then I get too excited. I want everyone to know so I can share with people. I have talked with people that I am on the same project as them and haven’t told them that I am a part of it. So I can’t even talk about that.”

The Emmy Awards red carpet pre-show will air live on FOX at 6:30 PM ET/3:30 PM PT.