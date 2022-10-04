Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Reveals Gender Of Her First Child With BF Sid Wilson

It’s a…boy! Kelly Osbourne, 37, revealed that she’s expecting a son to Entertainment Tonight on Oct. 3, over four months after she announced that she was pregnant with her first child with her boyfriend, Slipknot turntablist Sid Wilson. The mom-to-be revealed that her dad Ozzy Osbourne, 73, is so excited that he’s finally getting his first grandson, since Kelly’s brother Jack Osbourne, 36, has four daughters.

“I mean, he’s told everyone the gender of my baby before I ever got the chance to, and I’m just like, ‘Aww Dad, come on. Like, come on,’ ” Kelly said in the interview. “But I will say, every single day he does this little song and this little dance about how excited he is, and he is so excited that it’s a boy. It’s the first — out of me and my brother, it’s the first boy, so, he’s like planning all these things.”

The former America’s Got Talent judge explained that she’s “really excited” to become a mom. She also said her dad Ozzy and her mom Sharon, 69, “have been incredible” throughout her pregnancy since her boyfriend is busy on tour. “Every milestone I’ve kinda gone through with my dad, and he’s been great, even though he sometimes says the wrong thing,” Kelly added. “I’ll walk into the room and he’ll go, ‘Wow, you’re big.’ and I’m like, ‘Thanks, Dad.’ ”

Kelly revealed she’s pregnant with cute sonogram pics on Instagram May 12. “I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma,” the British beauty wrote in her announcement. “To say that I’m happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic.” Kelly showed off her baby bump for the first time one week later at a baby shower for her brother Jack’s fiancee Aree Gearhart.

Kelly’s parents have a new reality show coming out in the U.K., and Kelly confirmed in her ET interview that she’ll be in it! “The more we’re kinda getting in the swing of it, it’s just like second nature,” the former The Osbournes star said about filming Home to Roost. “I mean, I get paid to be myself, so, it’s great,” she added.