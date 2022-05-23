Kelly Osbourne: 1st Photo Of Her Baby Bump In Pink Dress As She Prepares For 1st Child

Kelly Osbourne put her growing baby bump on display when she attended a baby shower for her soon-to-be sister-in-law Aree Gearhart, who is expecting her first child with Kelly's brother Jack Osbourne.

May 23, 2022 4:02PM EDT
Kelly Osbourne
Image Credit: SPLASH / BACKGRID

Kelly Osbourne, 37, stepped out with her baby bump in the first public photos we’ve seen since she announced her pregnancy last week. The daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne reportedly attended her brother Jack Osbourne‘s fiancee, Aree Gearhart‘s baby shower over the weekend and wore a pink long-sleeved dress that showed off the bump. She also had a cute black ribbon tied into a bow in her purple hair, which was up in a ponytail, and accessorized with silver hoop earrings.

Kelly Osbourne
Kelly Osbourne showing off her cute baby bump. (SPLASH / BACKGRID)

The baby shower was reportedly held at Kelly and Jack’s parents’ house and in the eye-catching pics, the former looks relaxed as she stands with her hands on her backside. She appeared to mingle with other guests and flaunted pretty makeup that included pink lipstick. It’s unclear if she or Aree, who -like Kelly- is expecting her first child, is due for their baby first, but we’re sure their close pregnancies are helping them form a special bond!

Kelly’s appearance at Aree’s baby shower comes just one week after she revealed she’s pregnant with cute sonogram pics on Instagram. The British beauty also added a sweet caption. “I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why,” she wrote. “I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I’m happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic.”

At the time of the announcement, Kelly didn’t confirm the baby’s father, but there has been speculation as to who it could possibly be, based on her most recent rumored love interests. She was linked to DJ Sid Wilson earlier this year and before that, she was dating Erik Bragg for almost a year. It’s also possible Kelly is having the baby on her own.

Shortly after Kelly announced her pregnancy, a source told us that the exciting baby news is bringing her and her mother Sharon even closer. “Kelly has been getting a ton of motherly advice from Sharon, who is making sure that her daughter is prepared to be a mom,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She is giving her tips on how to eat, how to sleep, what to wear, how to exercise, what to do and what not to do, and much more.”

