Sharon Osbourne Thanks Fans ‘For All The Love’ In First Message Since Being Rushed To Hospital

“Back home and doing great!” Sharon Osbourne said in her first public message following her recent hospitalization. Sharon, 70, shared a photo of her Christmas tree and her adorable husky pup, Elvis, to her Instagram on Dec. 19. Sharon didn’t explain what caused her recent medical emergency. Instead, Ozzy Osbourne’s better half offered her gratitude to those concerned about her health. “Thank you for all the [love],” wrote Sharon.

“Oh, Thank God,” wrote Amanda Kloots. “Elvis will take care of you!” added Carrie Ann Inaba. “You scared us. We love you,” added another fan, and Sharon’s followers filled the comments section with love: “Have a good healthy fun Christmas.” “So glad you are home now.” “Happy to hear you’re feeling better.” “So happy things are going well. I’ve been praying for a good outcome.” “I’m so happy you’re doing well, Sharon.” “So glad you are doing better!! Hope you enjoy your holidays!!”

Sharon was rushed to the hospital on Dec. 16 while filming a television show in Santa Paula, California. The former The Talk host was shooting a paranormal reality television series when she fell ill. “I can confirm that at we received a medical call at 6:30 PM on Friday, December 16, at the Glen Tavern in Ventura County,” “Ventura County Fire Chief Brian McGrath told HollywoodLife. “When we responded, it was determined that the subject needed further medical assistance, and we transported them to the Santa Paula Hospital.”

A day later, Ozzy, 74, and Sharon’s son, Jack Osbourne, confirmed that his mother was released from the hospital. “She has been given the all-clear from her medical team and is now home. Thank you to everyone who has reached out with love and support,” Jack, 37, wrote on Instagram. “As to what happened to my mum — I’m gonna leave it to her to share about when she is ready.”

In October, Sharon celebrated her 70th birthday with a 1920s, Great Gatsby-inspired bash. During the pinnacle of the bash, Ozzy tossed aside the cane he’d been using to help get around due to his ongoing health issues and danced along with his wife.

Earlier in 2022, Sharon and Ozzy celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary. Though their marriage has gone through the wringer, their messages were full of love for each other. “We first met when I was 18, over 52 years, we have been friends, lovers, husband & wife, grandparents, and soulmates. Always at each other’s side. I love you, Ozzy,” wrote Sharon. Ozzy posted a throwback photo of their wedding in Hawaii. “40 years ago today! Happy Anniversary, my love.”