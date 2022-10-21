Ozzy Osbourne ‘Ecstatic’ To Welcome Kelly Osbourne’s 1st Child After Health Scare: It’s ‘Extra Special’ (Exclusive)

The house of Osbourne continues to grow. Months after Jack Osbourne welcomed his fourth daughter, Maple Artemis Osbourne, his sister, Kelly Osbourne, is ready to give birth to her first child, a son, with Slipknot turntablist Sid Wilson. If there’s someone more excited than Kelly, 37, for the newest arrival, it’s her father, Ozzy Osbourne. “Kelly is thrilled she’s having a boy and is so happy that she’s able to give Ozzy his very first grandson between herself and Jack,” an Osbourne family source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Ozzy adores his granddaughters, but having a boy is going to be extra special for the entire family.”

Ozzy, 73, “can’t wait to meet him, and Kelly thinks it’s so cute because he literally can’t stop talking about it,” the source tells HollywoodLife. Ozzy does have two grandsons from his previous relationships: Elijah Osbourne, from Ozzy and Thelma Riley’s son Louis Osbourne, and Harry Hobbs, the son of Thelma and Ozzy’s daughter Jessica Osbourne. Kelly’s son would be the first grandson of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne. “He tells everyone he meets how excited he is that she’s having a boy,” says the insider. “He couldn’t be more ecstatic, and Kelly loves how happy it’s made Ozzy.”

Happy Birthday to my grandson Elijah — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) September 14, 2021

Sharon, 70, has been “an incredible help for Kelly and has been there for her every step of the way,” the source tells HollywoodLife. “Everybody knows how close Kelly and Sharon are, but it’s a different vibe now that Kelly is becoming a mother herself. Sharon is so nurturing to Kelly and has helped with all the planning, picking out baby furniture, helping with the baby shower, just letting Kelly know she can help in any way.”

Another person helping Kelly as she prepares to become a mom is her beloved. “One of the things Kelly appreciates the most about her relationship with Sid is that they were friends for years before jumping into anything romantic,” the source explains. “Sid truly is Kelly’s best friend, and she is ecstatic to be having a baby with him. Sid has been incredible throughout Kelly’s entire pregnancy. He absolutely dotes on her and is at her beck and call throughout the day.”

Kelly shared her father’s enthusiasm in early October while sharing the sex of her child. “I mean, he’s told everyone the gender of my baby before I ever got the chance to, and I’m just like, ‘Aww, Dad, come on. Like, come on,'” Kelly said in the interview with Entertainment Tonight. “But I will say, every single day he does this little song and this little dance about how excited he is, and he is so excited that it’s a boy. It’s the first — out of me and my brother, it’s the first boy, so, he’s like planning all these things.”