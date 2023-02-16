Kelly Osbourne Steps Out With Son, 3 Months, After Mom Sharon Spilled Baby Details Without Permission

Kelly was all about motherhood during her trip. While out, she took her baby boy to a support group for new parents.

February 16, 2023
Kelly Osbourne
Kelly Osbourne
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kelly Osbourne is getting all the help she can get as she steps out with newborn baby Sidney in Los Angeles. Kelly has a friend who helped load Sidney's car seat in Kelly's ride after she attended a newborn baby support group. Pictured: Kelly Osbourne BACKGRID USA 15 FEBRUARY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: Stefan / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA - Kelly Osbourne and her baby boy Sidney enjoy some quality time while visiting a friend in L.A. Pictured: Kelly Osbourne BACKGRID USA 1 FEBRUARY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: Stefan / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Stefan / BACKGRID

Her dad may be the Prince of Darkness, but it’s Kelly Osbourne’s baby son Sid who’s been getting the royal treatment since coming into the world last year. The TV personality/daughter of rocker Ozzy Osbourne appeared in pure motherly bliss as she took her three-month-old to a new mommy support group in L.A. on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

It seemed like first time mom Kelly, 38, was embracing her new routine with Sid, full name Sidney Wilson, appearing more than prepared as she pushed a posh stroller out of the meeting. The scion of rock royalty dressed down her goth-chic style for the outing, opting for a casual black jumpsuit. Her lilac hair was styled smoothly and she donned a pair of cat-eyed glasses. All the while, Kelly kept Sid safe and sound in his buggy, popping in occasionally to dote on her newborn. And she was primed with supplies, carrying a full diaper bag along for the journey.

Kelly Osbourne
Kelly Osbourne was quite the doting mom while out with son Sid in LA on Feb. 15. (Stefan / BACKGRID)

While Kelly has been enjoying her new chapter privately, mom Sharon Osbourne was a little more eager to share the big baby news. In fact, it was Sid’s grandma who first spilled the beans about his birth back at the beginning of the year.

The former chat show host didn’t wait for Kelly’s permission to make the little guy’s birth public, and instead, announced his arrival to the world during a Jan. 2023 appearance on the U.K’s The Talk. Sharon gave fans a quick update, while also revealing her grandson’s name. The moniker is an ode to dad Sid Wilson, who Kelly has been dating since early 2022.

“They’re doing just so great. So great,” Sharon said about Kelly and her family. “She won’t let a picture go out of him and I’m so proud of her,” she added. Curiously, it was Ozzy who revealed that Kelly was expecting a baby boy last year.

Kelly Osbourne
Kelly was primed with supplies for the trip, seen schlepping a diaper bag packed to the brim with stuff. (Stefan / BACKGRID)

Kelly was not pleased with her mom’s proclamation, and days later took to Instagram to call her out. “I am not ready to share him with the world,” the star wrote with white text over a purple background. “It is no one’s place but mine to share any information on my baby.”

Sid’s birth wasn’t a complete secret before Sharon’s share, however. Kelly was first spotted post-pregnancy in late Nov. 2022, seen picking up supplies for her offspring at the posh Sherman Oaks, California baby store Juvinile. She was noticeably bump-free during her shopping trip, which was said to be just weeks after Sid’s arrival.

