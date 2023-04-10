Sharon Osbourne Enjoys Easter Breakfast With Her Grandkids & Ozzy In Rare Family Photo

Sharon Osbourne gave her fans a rare look at the Osbourne family household on Easter Sunday. The 70-year-old TalkTV personality posted a photo of her alongside her husband Ozzy Osbourne, and their four granddaughters – Pearl, 10, Andy Rose, 7, Minnie, 5, and newborn Maple. The children’s mother – and Jack Osbourne‘s fiancée — Aree Gearhart posed in the photo. Everyone flashed a smile toward the camera, with Ozzy, 74, giving his trademark wildman grin. Sharon captioned the photo with a series of emojis of chicks hatching from eggs and a bunny.

“Look at that house full of all those gorgeous children! Happy Easter,” wrote Nicole Scherzinger. “Are those Jack’s kids! You guys all look great,” asked one commentator. ” So much happiness in a single photo!! Amazing group of folks,” added another. ” Happy Easter Osborne family! Adorable kids!” ” Beautiful pic, and seeing the absolute joy on Ozzy’s face is the best thing ever… Wishing you all a wonderful Easter.”

Missing from this family photo were Kelly Osbourne and her baby boy, 5-month-old Sidney. Kelly, 38, and Sid Wilson (turntablist for Slipknot) welcome their son in November 2022, making this their baby boy’s first Easter. On Apr. 7, Kelly shared a photo of her holding her boy while standing next to the Easter Bunny. While Sidney’s face was strategically covered up by an IG purple heart sticker, it was clear that the young lad was wearing a bunny bonnet. Kelly, in chic glasses, had a huge smile on her face, one that was very similar to her father’s.

It was Sharon who spilled the tea on her grandson’s name. While appearing on her UK talk show, The Talk (unrelated to the U.S. version of The Talk that Sharon quit in 2021), Sharon revealed her grandson’s new name. ” “They’re doing just so great. So great,” Sharon said about her daughter the new addition to the family. “She won’t let a picture go out of him and I’m so proud of her.”

Sharon also spoke about her husband’s health. Ozzy announced that he was canceling his tour, citing ongoing health issues following his back surgeries. Some took this as him announcing his retirement from touring, but he would later say that isn’t the case. In late March, Ozzy was among those announced to play the 2023 Power Trip festival in Indio, California. Sharon went on Piers Morgan Uncensored to say that Ozzy will make the trek back to America and play.

“He’s good. He’s doing so much better,” she said, per Blabbermouth. “I think I told you about it the other night, but now it’s been announced; we can talk about it. He’s doing a show on October 6th in America. It’s at the Coachella site. It’s gonna be a great show.”