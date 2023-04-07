Kelly Osbourne Takes Baby Boy, 5 Months, To Meet The Easter Bunny In Adorable Photo

The reality star had a huge smile on as she took her son to meet the Easter Bunny for the first time before the holiday weekend.

April 7, 2023 10:37AM EDT
Image Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Kelly Osbourne and her son had a blast meeting the Easter Bunny on Thursday, April 6. The reality star, 38, shared an adorable photo of herself holding her son while they posed for a photo with the Easter Bunny before celebrating the holiday on Sunday. “Baby Sidney and I just met the Easter bunny,” she wrote in her Instagram caption along with a bunny emoji.

Kelly blocked her son’s face with a purple heart emoji, but he was dressed in a light blue cardigan, perfect for spring. The Osbournes star looked like she was laughing in the photo, as she sported a short sleeve dress with a floral design of light blue hydrangeas, matching her son. She also rocked a pair of cat-eye glasses for the sweet photo. Kelly’s boyfriend and Sidney’s dad Sid Wilson from the band Slipknot also commented on the photo with heart emojis and a mother and child emoji.

Kelly and Sid welcomed their son back in November 2022. It’s clear that Kelly has been loving being a mom! Shortly after the Fashion Police alum welcomed her son, her mom Sharon Osbourne revealed that she was getting along fabulously in a January appearance on The Talk in the UK. “They’re doing just so great. So great,” she said. “She won’t let a picture go out of him and I’m so proud of her.”

Kelly posted an adorable photo of herself and her son.

Since quietly giving birth, Kelly has occasionally shared updates on being a mom, like sharing tiny glimpses of her son, like in an adorable photo with her brother JackShe also joked about being “Tired and covered in baby puke!” in a March Instagram Story.

Ahead of Sidney’s birth, a source close to the family had revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that Kelly’s dad Ozzy Osbourne was very excited to be a grandfather again. “Kelly is thrilled she’s having a boy and is so happy that she’s able to give Ozzy his very first grandson between herself and Jack,” they said. “Ozzy adores his granddaughters, but having a boy is going to be extra special for the entire family.”

