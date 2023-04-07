Kelly Osbourne Takes Baby Boy, 5 Months, To Meet The Easter Bunny In Adorable Photo

Kelly Osbourne and her son had a blast meeting the Easter Bunny on Thursday, April 6. The reality star, 38, shared an adorable photo of herself holding her son while they posed for a photo with the Easter Bunny before celebrating the holiday on Sunday. “Baby Sidney and I just met the Easter bunny,” she wrote in her Instagram caption along with a bunny emoji.

Kelly blocked her son’s face with a purple heart emoji, but he was dressed in a light blue cardigan, perfect for spring. The Osbournes star looked like she was laughing in the photo, as she sported a short sleeve dress with a floral design of light blue hydrangeas, matching her son. She also rocked a pair of cat-eye glasses for the sweet photo. Kelly’s boyfriend and Sidney’s dad Sid Wilson from the band Slipknot also commented on the photo with heart emojis and a mother and child emoji.

Kelly and Sid welcomed their son back in November 2022. It’s clear that Kelly has been loving being a mom! Shortly after the Fashion Police alum welcomed her son, her mom Sharon Osbourne revealed that she was getting along fabulously in a January appearance on The Talk in the UK. “They’re doing just so great. So great,” she said. “She won’t let a picture go out of him and I’m so proud of her.”

Since quietly giving birth, Kelly has occasionally shared updates on being a mom, like sharing tiny glimpses of her son, like in an adorable photo with her brother Jack. She also joked about being “Tired and covered in baby puke!” in a March Instagram Story.

Ahead of Sidney’s birth, a source close to the family had revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that Kelly’s dad Ozzy Osbourne was very excited to be a grandfather again. “Kelly is thrilled she’s having a boy and is so happy that she’s able to give Ozzy his very first grandson between herself and Jack,” they said. “Ozzy adores his granddaughters, but having a boy is going to be extra special for the entire family.”