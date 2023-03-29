Kelly Osbourne Shares A Glimpse At ‘Mum Life’ While ‘Covered In Baby Puke’: Photo

Kelly Osbourne is sharing the less glamorous side of motherhood. The television personality and new mom, 38, took to her Instagram Story on March 28 to share a selfie in which she was covered in puke thanks to her 4-month-old son, Sydney. “Tired and covered in baby puke!” she captioned the image, which showed her frowning while wearing a simple black T-shirt that was sprayed with vomit over its left sleeve. She added a colorful sticker that read, “Mum Life”, to the snap.

Kelly welcomed her first-ever child in Nov. 2022 with her boyfriend, musician Sid Wilson, 46. She has been very hush-hush about her new life as a mother and only spoke out about the birth of her son after her mom, Sharon Osbourne, mentioned the exciting news — and revealed his name — on The Talk UK on Jan. 3. “They’re doing just so great. So great,” the wife of Black Sabbath rocker Ozzy Osbourne, 70, gushed.

At that point, Kelly had not confirmed the birth of her son, although it had been reported. “I am not ready to share him with the world,” the Fashion Police alum wrote on her Instagram Story in response. “It is no one’s place but mine to share any information on my baby.”

The only other time Kelly has mentioned motherhood came in mid-February when she admitted leaving her son for a work obligation was super tough. “I have a new found respect for working mothers. I took my first job since having a baby. Having to leave him this morning was one of the hardest things I have ever done,” she penned in the caption of a selfie taken from the inside of a car. “This day can’t go by quick enough for me. I can’t want to have him back in my arms.”

Kelly announced her pregnancy on Instagram with ultrasound photos in May 2022. “I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma,” she captioned the post. “To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!”

She then admitted in October that she was feeling mixed emotions about giving birth. “[I’m] terrified, but absolutely excited,” she told PEOPLE .“I don’t want to be a perfect mom, but I want to be the best mom that I can be, so I overthink absolutely everything.”