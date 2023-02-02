Kelly Osbourne Pictured For The 1st Time With Newborn Son Sydney: See Photos

Kelly Osbourne and her son, Sydney, have been seen for the first time since Sydney’s birth in November! The 38-year-old television personality was photographed pushing her son up a hill in a black Doona car seat and stroller set as she headed to a friend’s house in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Her son, who she shares with musician boyfriend Sid Wilson, was not visible, as his face was covered by the stroller’s protective netting.

The former The Osbournes star looked fashionable yet comfy in a pair of baggy camouflage-print pants and a black hoodie she paired with low-top Converse sneakers in black. She smiled as she carried a black Prada diaper bag on her shoulder along with a small black Chanel purse. She accessorized with a pair of cat-eye glasses that featured a thick black frame.

Kelly also donned the fun glasses when she announced her pregnancy with the Slipknot turntablist in May 2022. “I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!” she gushed alongside a selfie holding up her sonogram that showed her rocking the thickly framed glasses.

She remained fairly private during her pregnancy, but she opened up to PEOPLE about her gestational diabetes diagnosis in Sept. 2022. “This whole pregnancy, I’ve had no cravings except for sugar, which is something I’ve never had before. I wasn’t eating right,” she admitted after telling other expecting mothers that it is not their fault if they are also diagnosed. “The number one thing for me that I realized was taking me down was sugary drinks and it was juice. Because even though I was drinking fresh pressed juice, it still had a lot more sugar than I needed.”

Although a report by Page Six showed Kelly heading to the hospital to give birth, she never announced when she welcomed her son into the world. In fact, her mother, Sharon Osbourne, 70, is the one that revealed she had given birth to a baby boy. “They’re doing just so great. So great,” Sharon said about Kelly, her son, and Sid during an early January episode of the British talk show, The Talk. “She won’t let a picture go out of him and I’m so proud of her.”

The next day, Kelly took to her Instagram Story to show her disappointment with her mother. “I am not ready to share him with the world,” she wrote over a purple background. “It is no one’s place but mine to share any information on my baby.”

Ironically, her father, 74-year-old Black Sabbath rocker Ozzy Osbourne, couldn’t keep it to himself that he was expecting a grandson last year. “He tells everyone he meets how excited he is that she’s having a boy,” a person close to the family revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in Oct. 2022. “He couldn’t be more ecstatic, and Kelly loves how happy it’s made Ozzy.”