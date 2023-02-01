Ozzy Osbourne Retires From Touring As Body Remains ‘Physically Weak’ From Back Surgeries

Just three months before Ozzy Osbourne was set to tour Europe for two months, the rocker has announced that he will no longer be able to embark on a touring schedule. The reason stems from a back injury that Ozzy suffered in 2019, which led to subsequent surgeries. “This is probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to share with my loyal fans,” Ozzy wrote on Twitter, along with a lengthy note explaining the situation.

In the message, Ozzy reminded fans of his 2019 fall, which damaged his spine. “My one and only purpose [in the years’ since] has been to get back on stage,” Ozzy wrote. “My singing voice is fine. However, after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions and most recently groundbreaking Cybernics (HAL) treatment, my body is still physically weak.”

Ozzy was supposed to begin his European tour in May, and apologized to the fans who had “patiently held onto [their] tickets” this entire time. “I have now come to the realization that I’m not physically capable of doing my upcoming European/UK tour dates, as I know I couldn’t deal with the travel required,” Ozzy admitted. “Believe me when I say that the thought of disappointing my fans really f***s me up, more than you will ever know.”

As the message continued, Ozzy revealed that this would be the end to his career as a traditional touring artist completely. However, he’s still determined to play shows when he can. “Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way,” he shared. “My team is currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country.”

When Ozzy fell in 2019, he aggravated a back injury that he had previously sustained in a 2003 ATV accident. He had surgery after the fall, and then had two more procedures in the years that followed. He was also diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease in 2020 and now requires a cane to move around. “I want to thank my family…my band…my crew..my longtime friends, Judas Priest, and of course, my fans, for their endless dedication, loyalty and support,” he concluded. “And for giving me the life I never dreamed I would have.”