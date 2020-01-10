Fear not. Sharon Osbourne reassured fans that her husband of 37 years, Ozzy, can still recognize her. Sharon painted anything but a grim picture while responding to Ozzy’s ‘deathbed’ speculation on the Jan. 10 episode of ‘The Talk.’

“Has anyone ever criticized you without knowing all the facts?” That was the question that Jeannie Mai posed on the Jan. 10 episode of The Talk, and her co-host Sharon Osbourne, 67, could relate when it comes to rumors “saying that Ozzy [Osbourne] is on his deathbed” and that he can “barely recognize” her. Sharon had hilarious proof to assure fans that the former Black Sabbath frontman can still recognize his wife of 37 years.

“Well he knows me well enough to tell me to shut up!” Sharon exclaimed, earning a hearty round of laughter from her co-hosts. Trying out her best gruff, I’m an irritated husband voice, Sharon even impersonated Ozzy: “Shut up, I’m watching my war movie!”

Despite Sharon’s lighthearted attitude, Ozzy still gave fans a scare after a string of health problems in 2019. “He, at the beginning of the year, had a bad flu that went to bronchitis, that went to pneumonia,” Sharon revealed on The Talk in April 2019. Amid that timeline, Ozzy was rushed to the hospital for his flu in Feb. 2019, and suffered a fall shortly afterwards. “And then when he had the flu, he came out of hospital and he had a bad accident at home. He fell, and he fell in the middle of the night,” Sharon continued.

The fall made the rock star relive his injuries from his 2003 ATV accident, which put him in an eight-day coma and required metal rods to be placed in his body. Due to the fall, Ozzy “re-injured his back and neck and shoulders,” and “all of the metal rods and everything that were put in his body were dislodged,” Sharon revealed on the show.

However, Sharon had reassured fans that time as well, saying her husband was “fine” and “great.” Still, Ozzy was left with no choice but to cancel his 2019 tour across North America and Europe. On the bright side, his tour was pushed to 2020 — and after more rescheduling, The Prince of Darkness will be returning to the stage in the United Kingdom on Oct. 23!