Kelly Osbourne Reveals What She Knows About A Possible ‘The Osbournes’ Reboot: ‘It Could Really Be Happening’

Kelly Osbourne reacted to the rumors that the reboot of her family’s reality show ‘The Osbournes’ is going ahead.

Kelly Osbourne shot to stardom in 2002 when she starred alongside her family on their hit reality show, The Osbournes! And, in an exclusive interview with HollywoodLife, the 36-year-old opened up about the possibility or her and her family rebooting the show together.

“It wouldn’t be The Osbournes if we weren’t all on it. In all honesty, I thought these conversations were put to one side and today is the first I’m hearing of it, so I don’t know if it’s — and I haven’t spoken to anyone — so I don’t know if it’s media making it up, or if it’s real,” the host of The Kelly Osbourne and Jeff Beacher Show podcast shared.

“In early February we were in talks but then we all decided maybe we’re not ready for it and we kind of stopped and so, as far as I knew, the conversations had stopped until today when they said that in the media, so I have to find out myself. I don’t know. It could really be happening,” she added with excitement.

Kelly’s mother Sharon Osbourne, 68, previously told HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview that she and her husband Ozzy Osbourne have discussed a return to their family’s beloved show.

“We’ve gone back and forth and back and forth on it,” Mrs. O dished. “You never say never.” The Osbournes! aired on MTV from 2002 and 2005, and introduced the world to the Black Sabbath frontman’s family: wife and manager Sharon, and their teenagers, Kelly and Jack Osbourne. Their eldest daughter, Aimee Osbourne, declined to star on the show.

If the rumors are real and the show does return viewers will get to see a “whole new version” of Kelly, who told HollywoodLife she feels very different after dropping 90 pounds.

“I’m just starting to realize, you know how … unless you see someone in person you don’t really know what their body looks like? It was kind of like that for me in the sense that I didn’t realize how small my frame actually was,” she shared.