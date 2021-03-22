Kelly Osbourne Looks Super Slim In Edgy Black Outfit After 85 Lb. Weight Loss

Amid the crisis surrounding her mother’s alleged comments, Kelly Osbourne looked very chic in a leather jacket after spending time with her brother.

Kelly Osbourne is the daughter of Ozzy Osbourne, but she was channeling Rob Halford of Judas Priest by going “Hell Bent For Leather” on Sunday (March 21.) Kelly, 36, was spotted wearing an all-black ensemble while visiting brother Jack Osbourne at his home in Los Angeles. Kelly’s torn jeans, black top, and angled glasses complemented her badass-looking leather jacket. Overall, it was a perfect outfit to show off her amazing 85-pound weight-loss.

The reason for Kelly’s visit wasn’t an impromptu fashion show. She was there to help Jack, 35, celebrate his girlfriend, Arnee Gearhardt, turning the big 3-0. “Happy Birthday,” Kelly wished Arnee in a Sunday Instagram Story, one that showed them cuddled up in a semi-religious, semi-serious pose. “Never thought that my brother’s girlfriend and I would become besties. I love this girl to the moon and back.”

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne’s daughter first revealed her weight loss in August 2020 on an episode of Dax Holt and Adam Glyn’s Hollywood Raw podcast. She admitted to undergoing a gastric sleeve procedure in 2018 to help her manage her weight. “I had surgery. I don’t give a f**k what anyone has to say,” she said on the episode, dismissing any possible shame of stigma about the procedure. “All it does is change the shape of your stomach. … I will never ever ever lie about it ever. It is the best thing I have ever done.”

Kelly was certainly living her best life when she and her boyfriend Erik Bragg were seen out and about Beverly Hills on Feb. 25. Kelly – wearing her seemingly trademark leather jacket and an elegant black dress with silver buttons down the front – leaned in to plant a kiss on Erik’s lips. It seemingly didn’t matter that they both wore protective face masks, as the two made sure to enjoy this romantic moment in that Beverly Hills parking garage.

Arnee’s birthday party was a moment of joy amid the drama surrounding Kelly’s mother, Sharon Osbourne, 68. Sharon came under fire when her The Talk co-host, Sheryl Underwood, suggested that her defense of friend Pierce Morgan — after his now-infamous Good Morning Britain attack on Meghan Markle – would paint her as a racist. Sharon had a heated, on-air response, for which she apologized with a lengthy statement on Instagram. After the incident, former The Talk co-host Holly Robinson Peete claimed Sharon once said she was “too ghetto” to host the show, which Sharon denied. On March 16, journalist Yashar Ari published a report that alleged Sharon used several racial slurs against former The Talk co-host Julie Chen. The report also claimed that Sharon allegedly referred to former co-host/executive producer Sara Gilbert in a homophobic way.

CBS has put The Talk on hiatus as the network investigations into the claims. However, Sharon’s time on the show might be over, no matter what the investigation finds. “I wish we could go on and have an adult conversation calmly and work it out, but I don’t know whether we can,” she said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “I would love to, but I don’t know whether I even want to go back… I don’t know whether I’m wanted there.”