Kelly Osbourne Proudly Announces She Had Secret Gastric Sleeve Surgery To Lose 85 Lbs.

Kelly Osbourne has revealed that the secret behind her incredible weight loss is that she got a gastric sleeve procedure done two years ago. She says it’s the ‘best thing’ she’s ‘ever done.’



There’s one obvious thing that Kelly Osbourne inherited from her mom Sharon, 67, and that is complete honesty is best when it comes to noticeable changes her appearance. The 35-year-old’s weight had yo-yo’d a bit over the years, but she recently admitted that she’s lost 85 pounds . Now the former reality star is sharing how she did it, as Kelly admitted to undergoing a gastric sleeve procedure in 2018. “I had surgery. I don’t give a f**k what anyone has to say,” Kelly told hosts Hollywood Raw podcast hosts Dax Holt and Adam Glyn on Aug. 20 about her trim figure.

“I did it, I’m proud of it, they can suck sh*t,” she explained, referring to any haters or trolls. “I did the gastric sleeve. All it does is change the shape of your stomach. I got that almost two years ago. I will never ever ever lie about it ever. It is the best thing I have ever done,” Kelly revealed.

The former Fashion Police panelist said that the procedure isn’t a quick fix, and that she still needs to exercise and eat sensibly. “The kind of surgery I had…if you don’t work out and you don’t eat right, you gain weight. All it does is move you in the right direction,” Kelly told the hosts. “So, anyone who’s thinking of doing something like this, really think about that.”

Kelly revealed that emotional eating had been a crutch for her, and that the surgery helped take away a hormone which cause the issue. “I had to do a year of stand-alone therapy to prepare myself for the surgery before I even had it,” she confessed. “What people don’t realize is, it cuts out this hormone that if you have addiction issues, it stops your craving and it makes you not emotionally eat, which is a huge problem for me…All it is, is a push in the right direction. It doesn’t solve all your problems. It’s not a quick fix.”

During the therapy which Kelly had to prepare for the surgery, she also used it to improve her overall emotional state. “The number one thing I had to do was get happy. I had to fix my head before I could fix my body. You can never go into this if you’re not in a good mindset.” In addition to cutting out alcohol from her life, Kelly says she “really wanted to fix the things that were broken in me.” She admits, “I’m not perfect. I still make a lot of mistakes. I have bumps in the road, I fall down, I get back up again.”

“This has been two years of me working on this. Figuring out if I wanted to be in this [Hollywood] industry, figuring out if I was even capable of even losing this weight,” she explained. “I did, and I figured out I wanted to keep going. I didn’t do this for anyone. It was a long process, and now I’m here and everybody is noticing.

Kelly’s mom Sharon had a gastric bypass procedure in 1999 after struggling with her weight for years, but had the band removed in 2006. She’s since stuck with the low-card Atkins diet to maintain her figure. The Talk panelist also has been open about cosmetic surgery, debuting the results of her fourth face lift when the show opened it’s 10th season on Sept. 9, 2019.