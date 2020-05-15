Sharon Osbourne Implies Adele Lost Weight Because ‘Big Women’ Aren’t ‘Happy’ & Fans Are Livid

After Sharon Osbourne suggested Adele shed more than 150 pounds because she wasn’t truly ‘happy’ with herself, furious fans dragged ‘The Talk’ host for her ‘unnecessary’ and thoughtless comments.

“It was her time to lose weight, that’s all, in her journey, in her life,” Sharon Osbourne, 67, said about Adele’s recent transformation during the May 12 episode of The Talk, per CNN. Adele unveiled her new slimmed-down figure in honor of her 32 nd birthday, prompting some to wonder if praising her new look elevated slim bodies above others. Sharon, during The Talk, implied that Adele’s weight loss was due to her mental health more than her physical. “When these women say that they are really happy in their body, I don’t believe them. My body was really, really big. But I wasn’t happy. Sure on the surface, but at night in bed alone, I was very unhappy.”

“[ I totally understand with Adele…She must have felt, you know what, I am going to try and lose weight for wherever reason — health, I am sure,” added Sharon. “She looks absolutely fantastic. I am happy for her and everybody should be happy for her, because it was her choice. She didn’t do it for anybody else but herself. And so, everybody should be happy for her.”

No one was happy with what Sharon said. After The Osbournes star remarked that “bigger” women weren’t happy in her bodies, fans flocked online to point out, “that is literally solely because women like you make statements like this and make them feel like they shouldn’t be. Just because YOU weren’t happy in your bigger body doesn’t mean other women can’t be. ADELE HAS ALWAYS LOOKED ABSOLUTELY FANTASTIC.” “Dear @MrsSOsbourne, Adele lost weight for her OWN reasons. Do not try to apply your slighted logic to all women that have weight they need to loose. Sit down, Sharon. This comment was unnecessary.”

@MrsSOsbourne that is literally solely because women like you make statements like this and make them feel like they shouldn’t be. Just because YOU weren’t happy in your bigger body doesn’t mean other women can’t be.

ADELE HAS ALWAYS LOOKED ABSOLUTELY FANTASTIC pic.twitter.com/jZecUYdMS1 — M~J✨ (@maciejane13) May 14, 2020

@ Sharon osbourne why is it so hard for you to believe that you can be fat AND happy? Adele shouldn't be degraded to merely a body, she is not a before and after for everyone to pick a part pic.twitter.com/tWJr3zwPMV — lizzie (@lizerally) May 14, 2020

Sharon’s comments came from her own personal experiences. During The Talk, Sharon spoke about her own body image issues, per Page Six, saying that how when she was 100 pounds overweight, she felt more comfortable when she was around “bigger women. I was with bigger women. I felt like we had something in common. We never spoke about it, but there was this underlying connection we had, and I always felt like that.”

She also said that she used her weight as “kind of shield, and I loved it because every guy was my friend, and I was never a threat to any woman.” Considering that she was married to Ozzy Osbourne during the height of his lust-fueled, drug-riddled fame, her weight allowed her to hang out with all the rockers (and their hyper-jealous girlfriends.) “And I used to have the best time with guys as it was ‘Bring Sharon along, she is good for a laugh.’ I kept it as a shield.”