Sharon Osbourne Shares Rare Photo Of Ozzy Osbourne Playing With His Grandson: ‘Two Peas in A Pod’

The 'Crazy Train' rocker looked over the moon as he held his youngest grandson for a cute moment over the weekend.

September 5, 2023 11:03AM EDT
Image Credit: Shutterstock

Even the Prince of Darkness has a soft spot. Ozzy Osbourne played with his grandson Sidney, who is Kelly’s first son, in an adorable photo that his wife Sharon posted on Sunday, Sep. 3. The “Bark At The Moon” singer, 74, made a funny face as he held his grandson. Sharon, 70, declared that her husband and grandson were just “two [peas] in a pod,” as they spent quality time together.

In the cute photo, Ozzy appeared to be lying down in a black t-shirt with an iPad resting on his stomach. He had his arm wrapped around his grandson, who looked at him, and he had his eyes wide and covered his mouth with his hand. Sidney sported a gray t-shirt and khaki pants as he looked at his grandfather.

Tons of fans commented, saying that they were happy to see the “Crazy Train” musician and also said that it was very cute to see him with his grandson. “So sweet, I hope Ozzy is doing well and feeling better,” one fan wrote with a heart emoji.

Sharon posted a cute photo of Ozzy playing with his youngest grandchild. (Shutterstock)

Ozzy and Sharon’s daughter Kelly, 38, welcomed Sidney in secret. The former Talk co-host revealed that Sidney had been born in January. She revealed her grandson’s name during an appearance on The Talk at the time, and she revealed that she was so happy for her daughter. “She won’t let a picture go out of him and I’m so proud of her,” she said.

Ozzy and Sharon are proud grandparents to five adorable youngsters. Besides Sidney, their son Jack37, is also a proud dad to four children. With Sidney being the youngest of the family, Kelly has slowly shared photos of her baby boy since he was born throughout the year. Back in March, she penned a cute tribute to what a great uncle her brother is in a photo of the two of them with her son. She’s also posted sweet pictures of him meeting the Easter Bunny and a shot of him dressed like a bat in June.

