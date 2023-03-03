Kelly Osbourne Snuggles Baby With Brother, Jack, Four Months After Giving Birth

Proud new momma! TV personality Kelly Osbourne, 38, took to Instagram on Friday to give fans a tiny glimpse of her newborn son, Sidney, four months. “‘An uncle is a blessing. It means so many things. Words could never tell the joy an uncle brings. An uncle is a bond of faith that even time can’t sever, a gift to last all of our lives. An uncle is forever.’ – Irene Banks,” she captioned the adorable photo.

In the post, Kelly was pictured with her iconic lavender tresses, worn in pigtails, while she held up her little one. In addition, her brother, Jack Osbourne, 37, smiled big and pointed at his sweet nephew’s head in the frame, however, the mom-of-one was careful to conceal Sidney’s face. Soon, the comments were flooded with compliments and wishes of congratulations to Kelly. “Some of the best humans,” one fan wrote, while another joked, “There he is!! Sort of!!”

The snapshot also comes on week after Kelly took to Instagram to express her “respect” for “working mothers” just three months after she gave birth. “I have a new found respect for working mothers. I took my first job since having a baby. Having to leave him this morning was one of the hardest things I have ever done. This day can’t go by quick enough for me. I can’t want to have him back in my arms,” she captioned the selfie on Feb. 19. Kelly welcomed her baby boy with her partner, Sid Wilson, some time in Nov. 2022.

Two months ago Kelly’s mom, Sharon Osbourne, 70, appeared on UK’s The Talk and revealed that her daughter had given birth in recent months. “They’re doing just so great. So great,” Sharon said on Jan. 3. “She won’t let a picture go out of him and I’m so proud of her.” Despite being happy about her first grandson, Kelly was not as pleased, and later called out her mother for dropping the news ahead of her. The lilac-haired beauty took to her Instagram Story and revealed that she was “not ready” to share her son with the world. “I am not ready to share him with the world,” she wrote the following day. “It is no one’s place but mine to share any information on my baby.”

Coincidently, Kelly’s father, Ozzy Osbourne, 74, spilled the beans about the newborn’s gender just one month prior to his arrival. A source close to the musician told HollywoodLife,“Kelly is thrilled she’s having a boy and is so happy that she’s able to give Ozzy his very first grandson between herself and Jack.” Kelly is the second daughter of Sharon and Ozzy, who also have an older daughter, Aimee Osbourne, 39. Ozzy also has another daughter, Jessica Osbourne, from a previous relationship. The Project Runway: Junior star’s son is officially the first grandson of the Osbourne family, however, Ozzy and Sharon have a total of five grandchildren.