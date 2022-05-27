Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Rocks Overalls As She Goes House Hunting In LA: Photos

Kelly Osbourne stayed under the radar until she announced her pregnancy in mid-May. Now, she and her bump have been spotted out and about several times!

By:
May 27, 2022 7:59PM EDT
Kelly Osbourne
View gallery
2019 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theatre on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, CA. © OConnor-Arroyo/AFF-USA.com. 24 Nov 2019 Pictured: Kelly Osbourne. Photo credit: OConnor-Arroyo/AFF-USA.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA555646_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
A pregnant Kelly Osbourne steps out for a Christian Dior show. 19 May 2022 Pictured: Kelly Osbourne. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA859556_010.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Kelly Osbourne chats with friends after meeting for lunch at La Scala in Beverly Hills. Pictured: Kelly Osbourne BACKGRID USA 14 JANUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Kelly Osbourne is on the hunt for a new home for her growing family! The 37-year-old former reality star was spotted house-hunting in Los Angeles on May 26 sporting an adorable pair of overalls that fit snuggly around her growing baby belly. The overalls were a light-denim wash and she paired them with a darker denim jacket and black rubber slides. She had her purple hair down. You can see the photos of the middle child of Sharon Osbourne, 69, and Ozzy Osbourne, 73, here.

Kelly announced her pregnancy on May 12 via Instagram, excitedly sharing a selfie with a photo of her sonogram. “I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!” she gushed. This will be Kelly’s first child. She did not reveal how far along in the pregnancy she is.

Kelly did not immediately identify the father of the baby, but several reports have noted that Slipknot band member Sid Wilson, 45, is the father. She began dating him at the beginning of the year and she shared a sweet tribute to him on Valentine’s Day. The pair apparently have known each other for quite some time, as Ok! magazine said they met in 1999, when Slipknot was touring with Ozzy.

The baby has brought Kelly and her famous mother closer together, according to an insider. “Kelly has been getting a ton of motherly advice from Sharon, who is making sure that her daughter is prepared to be a mom,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She is giving her tips on how to eat, how to sleep, what to wear, how to exercise, what to do and what not to do, and much more.”

Kelly Osbourne
Kelly Osbourne steps out for a Christian Dior Show in May 2022 after announcing her pregnancy (Photo: Mega)

On May 23, photos circulated of Kelly attending her brother Jack Osbourne‘s fiancée, Aree Gearhart‘s, baby shower the previous weekend. They were among the first photos taken of the former Fashion Police host since announcing her exciting news. She wore a pink long-sleeved dress and tied her purple hair into a ponytail with a black ribbon. Now Kelly’s baby will have a cousin to grow up with who’s around the same age!

More From Our Partners

ad