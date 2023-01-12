Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Debates Waxing ‘Down There’ In Third Trimester, Wonders If It’s ‘Painful’

Ever the candid celebrity, pregnant Chrissy Teigen took to Twitter on Wednesday, January 11, to share her thoughts on what waxing during the third trimester might feel like. “I know it’s definitely more painful pregnant but is waxing down there while pregnant a litttttle bit worse or a lot a lot worse?” the former supermodel, 37, asked her 12.9 million followers. “I can do a little bit worse.” Chrissy’s fans took to the comments section with all kinds of suggestions, and Chrissy’s reactions to them were gems in themselves. “I can’t see it,” she quipped in one comment alongside a crying emoji.” In another response, when asked “why even bother?” she hilariously wrote, “trying to do the doctors a solid.”

Some fans responded in earnest to her questions. “A lot worse…I saw my ancestors before my eyes,” wrote one, while another remarked, “1000000x worse. Actual tears.” Others disagreed, with one writing, “It’s honestly not that much worse, plus you cant see what’s going on which I find helpful.” “I noticed no difference when pregnant, not even right before my scheduled c-section!” reacted another.

With the debate still hanging in the air, Chrissy is set to welcome yet another child to her growing family with John Legend, 43. She is already mama to daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4. In September of 2020, the couple shared their devastation at losing a pregnancy at 20 weeks. “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,” Chrissy captioned heartbreaking photos of the couple at the hospital on Sept 30, 2020. “We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”

At the time, she called the loss of baby Jack a miscarriage — but in 2022, after the overturn of Roe V Wade, she admitted that it was actually a lifesaving abortion. “Two years ago, when I was pregnant with Jack, John and my third child, I had to make a lot of difficult and heartbreaking decisions,” she said during an appearance at a Propper Daley summit in September of 2022, via The Hollywood Reporter. “It became very clear around halfway through that he would not survive, and that I wouldn’t either without any medical intervention.”

In August of 2022, she announced she was expecting a child, two years after the loss.