Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Pose With All 3 Kids In Sweet Family Photos: ‘Excuse The Spit Up’

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend proved themselves doting parents once again with an incredible family photo shoot! The supermodel and cookbook author took to her Instagram on Wednesday, February 16 to share sweet snaps of their children wearing their best red gear for Valentine’s Day. Daughter Luna, 6, son, Miles, 4, and newborn baby girl Esti Maxine Stephens were all cute as a button as they were smothered with love by their superstar parents.

In one group snap, Chrissy cradled Esti in her arms as she rocked a pink mini dress with floral designs around the hemline. Another photo had Luna staring down at her baby sister with the look of love in her eyes. Miles got some big brother time in too with Esti, as he put his head near hers while she slept in Chrissy’s arms. And Esti may have had a bit of an accident, as Chrissy captioned the carousal, “Excuse the spit up!! we are doing the best we can over here lol.”

On January 19, Chrissy shared the first photo of Esti just six days after she and John reportedly welcomed their third child together. “She’s here!Esti Maxine Stephens – the house is bustling and our family could not be happier,” Chrissy wrote alongside a precious photo of Luna and Miles holding their new sister. “Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes – we feel it all! X.”

The parents were overjoyed to announce they were pregnant again in August 2022 after suffering a heartbreaking miscarriage. “The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again,” Chrissy wrote on her Instagram in August. “1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way,” she added.

In October 2020, Chrissy and John revealed they had suffered the loss of their third pregnancy, the couple’s son named Jack. “To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive,” Chrissy wrote on Instagram at the time. “We will always love you.”