John Legend Goes Shirtless Channeling Ken With Chrissy Teigen As Barbie & Kids At The Malibu Dreamhouse: Photos

John Legend, 44, went shirtless for an overnight Barbie: The Movie inspired stay with wife Chrissy Teigen, 37, and their kids Luna, 7, Miles, 5, Esti, 7 months, and newborn son Wren. The duo checked into the the Ken’s DreamHouse in Malibu, California, which is an all-pink and yellow abode by Airbnb in an effort to promote the upcoming film, starring Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken. In one particular photo, John opted for just hot pink shorts and a cowboy hat — a nod to the doll Ken’s original country style — as he and Miles pretend to ride a plastic horse!

Meanwhile, Chrissy was all Barbie vibes as she channeled her best doll style. The Cravings author wore a metallic pair of metallic pink mule sandals, along with a black western jacket adorned with silver fringe as a mini-dress, accessorizing with a mini light pink bag and bright pink neck tie. Finally, she added a dash of the 1960’s with a pair of white cat eye sunglasses. She posed by the pool area and a bright pink wall with John, who was dapper in a denim vest and beige pants for another Ken-inspired look.

At one point, she even tried to recreate a moment from the trailer where Barbie kicks off her sandals and stills walks on her toes — but hilariously struggled as her shoes stuck to her feet in the heat! “Flawless,” the mom of four joked in a caption on the video.

Luna and Miles were also looking absolutely adorable as they posed for photos in the stunning home! 7-year-old Luna rocked a ’70s inspired look with pink dress adorned with a black penguin pattern. Like her mom, the little girl added a neon pink pair of pumps — this time a closed-toe PVC pair — as well as a furry bucket hat as she looked out at the pool view. Meanwhile, her little brother Miles twinned with his dad in a denim look as he held onto Ken’s guitar!

“Barbie and Ken, Sr and Jr. Thanks for having us @airbnb,” John wrote in his caption, shared to Instagram on Saturday, July 1, while Chrissy wrote, “Thanks for having us Ken” in her own post. Airbnb has listed the the Malibu home, located on the Pacific Coast Highway, for free on their website starting July 17 at 10 a.m. PST. The caveat? There is only two one night stays on July 21 and 22, and the winners will be selected by Airbnb themselves.

“Ken couldn’t figure out how to put a price on Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse — after all, Ken’s thing is beach, not math!” a press release for the home hilariously reads.

The house was previously listed on Airbnb back in 2019 for Barbie’s anniversary, but returns with a “Kenergy” twist this time, with features like a disco floor, outdoor gym, cowboy wardrobe and more.

Barbie: The Movie comes out on July 17.