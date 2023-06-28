Chrissy Teigen’s Children: Everything To Know About Her Kids, Including Her Baby Via Surrogate & The Son She Lost

Chrissy Teigen is a famous model/TV host/cookbook author

The Utah native married Grammy winner John Legend in 2013

She and John welcomed a rainbow baby in June 2023

Chrissy Teigen revealed that her childhood dream of being a mother of four came true! The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue alum took to her Instagram in June 2023 to share a sweet message about the arrival of her and her husband, John Legend’s, fourth child via surrogacy and how it fulfilled her longtime wish. “For as long as I remember, I’ve always wanted four children,” Chrissy wrote on the baby arrival post, before showing appreciation to their surrogate and announcing their new son.

“We want to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra,” Chrissy said of her and John’s surrogate. “And we are so happy to tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you, Wren Alexander Stephens.”

The exciting news came five months after Chrissy and John gave birth to the couple’s baby girl, Esti, on Jan. 13. Now Wren and Esti join big siblings Luna and Miles for the party of four! Meet the adorable troublemakers, below!

Wren

Son Wren was born on June 19, which made for a short period between the power couple’s latest births. In her Instagram post about Wren’s arrival, Chrissy explained how she came to have two babies so close together. As mentioned, she began by revealing her desire to have a total of four children. However, in September 2020, Chrissy and John experienced the heartbreaking loss of their baby boy, Jack, due to a miscarriage at 20 weeks into her pregnancy. This devastating event left Chrissy apprehensive about facing another loss, leading her and John to contact a surrogacy agency in 2021.

During the surrogacy process, Chrissy experienced a breakthrough in therapy and said she came to the realization that she wanted to attempt carrying her own child once more. “If it doesn’t work, we will be okay,” she recalled telling John. “We’ve already seen the worst. I promised I would be okay no matter what happened.”

After another round of IVF, Chrissy became pregnant with Esti, and during this time, she and John met their surrogate, Alexandra. “I knew she was a perfect match for us the moment we spoke to her,” Chrissy gushed on Instagram. “All our wishes and dreams aligned.”

When Alexandra finally became pregnant, Chrissy was already well into her own pregnancy, so the two women bonded. So much so, Chrissy and John chose the middle name Alexander for their baby boy in honor of the surrogate.

Esti

On January 13, 2023, John reportedly told the crowd at one of his private concerts that the family welcomed “the little baby this morning,” according to People. The songwriter also exclaimed, “What a blessed day,” before noting that despite the fact that he “didn’t get a lot of sleep,” he “feels energized” after spending time at the hospital with his supermodel wife. The news was especially sweet as Esti was a rainbow baby, arriving after the couple had lost a pregnancy at 20 weeks back in 2020. Chrissy had announced Esti was on the way in a sweet pair of baby bump pics in August of 2022. “The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again,” she captioned the photos.

Chrissy would go on to share the first photo of her newborn baby girl just six days after she and John welcomed their third child together. “She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens – the house is bustling and our family could not be happier,” Chrissy wrote on her Instagram. “Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes – we feel it all! X.”

John wrote on his own Instagram at the time, I’m in awe of Chrissy’s strength and resilience and I’m so thrilled to see how Luna and Miles embrace their baby sister. I’m so, so grateful, but that doesn’t seem like a big enough word.”

Jack

We love you, Jack 🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤 https://t.co/ySFzJB5e6k — John Legend (@johnlegend) October 1, 2020

After experiencing complications during her third pregnancy, Chrissy suffered a devastating miscarriage, which she later would call a life-saving abortion. She broke the sad news via social media in September 2020, after undergoing pregnancy complications for the past several weeks. “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough,” Chrissy, 34, began in the caption of an Instagram and Twitter photo showing her in tears, while in a prayer position in her hospital bed.

“We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever,” she continued.

Chrissy found out she was pregnant with Jack on June 19, after undergoing a breast implant removal surgery on May 27, 2020. Before the procedure, she had taken a pregnancy test as a precaution and got back a false negative. Fortunately at the time the baby seemed to be okay, despite what her body had gone through. Chrissy and John then debuted their baby joy at the end of his music video for “Wild,” which dropped on Aug. 13, 2020.

The parents continue to keep Jack in their thoughts. In the announcement for Wren, Chrissy sweetly added at the end of her message, “Our hearts and our home are officially full. And to our Jack, we know both their angel kisses are from you.”

Miles

Luna’s younger brother, Miles Theodore Stephens, was born on May 16, 2018. Chrissy took to her Instagram to share a pic of the newborn and wrote, “Hello, world! This is Miles Theodore Stephens – We are drowning in his little peeps and nuzzles. Our household feels overwhelmed with love. Thank you for all your well wishes!”

John told Glamour about the special name they chose for their first son. “We named our first daughter Luna Simone Stephens, and every name we give to our kids will have a little bit of musical history to it. Miles is, of course, the same name as the great Miles Davis,” he told the magazine in 2018. “Chrissy really liked the name Theodore, so we put it all together and had Miles Theodore Stephens. When he came out and we hung out with him for a little while, we were like, ‘He looks like a Miles.'”

Luna

Luna Simone Stephens was born on April 14, 2016, which Chrissy celebrated by writing on Instagram, “She’s here! Luna Simone Stephens, we are so in love with you! And sleepy. Very sleepy.” In October 2015, Chrissy had shared her pregnancy news after revealing that she was undergoing IVF in order to conceive. “Not only am I having a girl, but I picked the girl from her little embryo. I picked her and was like, ‘Let’s put in the girl.’” she told People at the time.

Two years later, Chrissy revealed Luna’s name was inspired by the model’s love of space, as well as an astronomical phenomenon that happened near the time of Luna’s birth. “There was a blood moon happening, and it was a really beautiful night,” Chrissy said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “There was a really big, vivid, red moon. It was just gorgeous. And I have this love for space. I think about space camp all the time, and my time there as a youngster.” For Luna’s middle name? It’s a tribute to legendary singer Nina Simone.

As for how the little lady has fared being a big sister, John once said she’s been quite the champ. “”[Luna’s] used to having us to herself. I think she’s just starting to realize though that [Miles] might be competition,” John told People in May 2018. “So in some ways, it’s good because she’s stepping her game up. She’s being more loving, she’s singing louder, and dancing harder. She’s making sure we don’t stop paying attention to her.”