Chrissy Teigen Secretly Welcomes 4th Baby Via Surrogate 5 Months After Giving Birth

Just five months after Chrissy Teigen gave birth to her third child, she and John Legend had another baby boy born via surrogate. Chrissy shared the first photos of the little boy on June 28.

June 28, 2023 1:46PM EDT
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have been keeping a secret from fans for months: News of their fourth baby! The pair’s son, Wren Alexander Stephens, was born on June 19. Chrissy confirmed the news via Instagram on June 28 and revealed that a surrogate had given birth to the baby boy. The exciting news comes five months after Chrissy gave birth to the couple’s baby girl, Esti, on Jan. 13.

In the post, Chrissy explained the process of how she came to have two kids at once. She began by opening up about how she always wanted four kids. Then, in Sept. 2020, Chrissy and John lost their baby boy, Jack, when she had a miscarriage at 20 weeks pregnant. Chrissy admitted that she feared going through that loss again, so she and John reached out to a surrogacy agency in 2021.

Amidst the surrogacy journey, though, Chrissy had a breakthrough in therapy and realized she wanted to try to carry her own child one more time. “If it doesn’t work, we will be okay,” she remembered telling John. “We’ve already seen the worst. I promised I would be okay no matter what happened.”

After another round of IVF, Chrissy became pregnant with Esti, and during this time, she and John met their surrogate, Alexandra. “I knew she was a perfect match for us the moment we spoke to her,” Chrissy gushed. “All our wishes and dreams aligned. I wanted to be her friend, I wanted our children to play, I wanted dinner together. I wanted them to be in our lives for as long as time would allow.”

There was one embryo transfer that didn’t survive, but then a second transfer was successful. At that point, Chrissy was already past her first trimester of pregnancy. She and Alexandra spent several months pregnant together, building a friendship, as well. Chrissy and John chose the middle name Alexander for their baby boy in honor of the surrogate.

In addition to the surrogacy story, Chrissy also shared two photos of Wren, as well as as shot of her kissing Alexandra’s stomach while she was pregnant. She captioned the post with several heart emojis. Chrissy and John also share 7-year-old daughter Luna and 5-year-old son Miles.

