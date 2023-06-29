Chrissy Teigen Brags About Newborn Baby’s Hair & Jokes ‘Simple Plan Is Shaking’

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s newborn son, Wren Stephens, already has a full head of hair! Chrissy took to Instagram on June 28 to show off a video of her little boy and pointed out the length of his locks. “The hair. Simple Plan is shaking,” she captioned the video, referring to the 2000s band with notorious “emo” hair. Simple Plan even got in on the fun, jumping into the comments section to write, “Can confirm…that hair is pop-punk perfection…Congratulations!”

The fans were less focused on the hair and more on who the baby looks like, though. Chrissy’s post was flooded with comments about how much Wren looks just like his dad, John. “John’s twin right there!” someone wrote, while another person added, “He’s the spitting image of John.”

Chrissy and John welcomed baby Wren via surrogate on June 19. Fans had no idea that the two were expecting a fourth child, so the birth announcement on June 28 came as quite a surprise. Chrissy’s surrogate was pregnant at the same time as the model herself was carrying the couple’s third child, a baby girl named Esti, who was born on Jan. 13.

In addition to Wren and Esti, Chrissy and John are already parents to a daughter Luna, 7, and son Miles, 5. In 2020, Chrissy had a miscarriage at 20 weeks pregnant while carrying a baby boy. The couple began the surrogacy process in 2021 after the painful loss, but Chrissy eventually realized that she wanted to try and carry her own child again, as well. “If it doesn’t work, we will be okay,” Chrissy recalled thinking. “We’ve already seen the worst. I promised I would be okay no matter what happened. I remember saying I just couldn’t go on wondering my whole life if I should have tried again.

However, at the same time as that was happening, Chrissy and John also met a surrogate, Alexandra, who they fell in love with. A first embryo transfer was unsuccessful, but the second worked, and while Chrissy was in her second trimester, Alexandra got pregnant, as well. The babies were born just five months apart.