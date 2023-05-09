Chrissy Teigen Shares C-Section Photo To Prove She Didn’t Use Surrogate For Baby Esti

Chrissy took to her social media to share proof that she actually delivered her baby girl, Esti, via C section.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
May 9, 2023 5:40PM EDT
Chrissy Teigen
View gallery
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend and their kids, Luna and Miles, pose with Minnie Mouse while celebrating Luna's birthday at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif., April 14, 2022. The family enjoyed multiple attractions, including a voyage on 'it's a small world', complete with a cast of nearly 300 audio-animatronics dolls representing children from every corner of the globe singing the classic anthem. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend celebrate Daughter Luna's Birthday at Disneyland Resort, Anaheim, California, USA - 14 Apr 2022
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Chrissy Teigen is enjoying every bit of motherhood as we catch the mother of 3 picking her kids. Chrissy wore a short crop top that reveals her post-baby bod and Chrissy is looking good just one month after giving birth to her 3rd baby, Esti. Pictured: Chrissy Teigen BACKGRID USA 22 FEBRUARY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are spotted with their son Miles along Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood, Ca Pictured: Chrissy Teigen and son Miles Ref: SPL5520797 080223 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: London Entertainment / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Image Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Chrissy Teigen is hitting back at an odd internet claim that her baby Esti Maxine Stephens with husband John Legend was born via surrogate. The former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, 37, took to Instagram stories on Sunday, May 7, to deliver proof in the form of a mid-C section photo. According to PEOPLE (see photo HERE,) she shared a pic of herself on the delivery table, a blue cloth covering her mid-section, smiling as baby Esti was raised up by doctors wearing latex gloves. “Extremely realistic ‘moon bump,'” she titled the photo, which was taken on Esti’s birthday of January 13.

Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy & John welcomed baby Esti in January. (David Fisher/Shutterstock for PEOPLE)

Chrissy’s stark proof of delivering her second daughter with her pop star husband comes after the bizarre claim that she welcomed Esti via surrogate and was actually herself born a male, per the outlet. “Obsessed with this comment,” the mom of three quipped about a troll who strangely claimed that she was “born male” and “used something called a moonbump” to simulate a pregnancy.  They also inexplicably claimed to be a “huge fan of Chrissy by the way.”

Chrissy and John are also parents to son Miles, 4, and daughter Luna, 6. After a devastating pregnancy loss in 2020, the power couple announced another child was on the way in a sweet pair of baby bump pics in August of 2022. “The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again,” she captioned the photos.

“1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way. Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still. I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!”

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad