Chrissy Teigen Shares C-Section Photo To Prove She Didn’t Use Surrogate For Baby Esti

Chrissy Teigen is hitting back at an odd internet claim that her baby Esti Maxine Stephens with husband John Legend was born via surrogate. The former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, 37, took to Instagram stories on Sunday, May 7, to deliver proof in the form of a mid-C section photo. According to PEOPLE (see photo HERE,) she shared a pic of herself on the delivery table, a blue cloth covering her mid-section, smiling as baby Esti was raised up by doctors wearing latex gloves. “Extremely realistic ‘moon bump,'” she titled the photo, which was taken on Esti’s birthday of January 13.

Chrissy’s stark proof of delivering her second daughter with her pop star husband comes after the bizarre claim that she welcomed Esti via surrogate and was actually herself born a male, per the outlet. “Obsessed with this comment,” the mom of three quipped about a troll who strangely claimed that she was “born male” and “used something called a moonbump” to simulate a pregnancy. They also inexplicably claimed to be a “huge fan of Chrissy by the way.”

Chrissy and John are also parents to son Miles, 4, and daughter Luna, 6. After a devastating pregnancy loss in 2020, the power couple announced another child was on the way in a sweet pair of baby bump pics in August of 2022. “The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again,” she captioned the photos.

“1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way. Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still. I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!”