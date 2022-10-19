Chrissy Teigen Puts Baby Bump On Display In Crop Top As She Holds Hands With John Legend

Two months after announcing she is pregnant again, model Chrissy Teigen, 36, and her husband, John Legend, 43, enjoyed a night on the town together in L.A. on Oct. 18. The celebrity couple walked hand-in-hand and smiled from ear-to-ear following a photo shoot in the city that night. Chrissy glowed in a chic, yet casual, ensemble that featured a cozy yellow flannel that she wore unbuttoned showing off her baby bump and sports bra. She also rocked a pair of black high-waisted maternity leggings and slip-on sneakers. The beauty opted to put her long golden-brown tresses in an effortless top-knot while she sported a full face of glam makeup.

The “All of Me” singer looked super stylish in a black hoodie with pink flowers, ripped jeans, and white sneakers. In addition, John sported a groomed beard and a fresh haircut. The pair took to Chrissy’s Instagram that night to show off her latest cookware offered by her company, Cravings. John cooked up a delicious plate of paella while Chrissy and her daughter, Luna, 6, helped out. Her adorable lavender pots and pans come in three different styles: the braiser, grill pan, and skillet. While they were cooking little Luna even chimed in to say that the braiser was her “favorite.”

Chrissy’s pregnancy comes nearly two years after she and John had initially said they lost their son, Jack, to a miscarriage. However, on Sept. 15, 2022, the cookbook author revealed that she actually had an abortion due to health reasons. “Two years ago, when I was pregnant with Jack, John and my third child, I had to make a lot of difficult and heartbreaking decisions. It became very clear around halfway through that he would not survive, and that I wouldn’t either without any medical intervention,” she said at the “A Day of Unreasonable Conversation” summit.

She went on to discuss the loss, and interrupted herself to share that she didn’t realize it was an abortion until months later. “Let’s just call it what it was: It was an abortion,” the star said. “An abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance. And to be honest, I never, ever put that together until, actually, a few months ago.”

Chrissy also stated that she felt frustrated for not calling it an abortion in the first place. “I fell silent, feeling weird that I hadn’t made sense of it that way,” she added. “I told the world we had a miscarriage, the world agreed we had a miscarriage, all the headlines said it was a miscarriage. And I became really frustrated that I didn’t, in the first place, say what it was, and I felt silly that it had taken me over a year to actually understand that we had had an abortion.”

However, since the happy news of another baby, Chrissy has been showing off her baby bump all over Instagram the last couple of months. On Oct. 12, she posted a mirror selfie showing off her pregnancy belly with the caption, “missed being on set so much. late nights but late nights spent with wonderful people, eating incredible food??? blessed cannot begin to describe it!!” For this post, Chrissy wore a black bra and covered up her lower half with a fuzzy blanket while sitting in what appears to be her trailer.